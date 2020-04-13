‘Action and passion’ shaped journalist David Van Praagh’s persona and his parenting

Open this photo in gallery David Van Praagh. Courtesy of family

David Van Praagh: Observer. Traveller. Teacher. Reporter. Born Jan. 26, 1931, in Passaic, N.J.; died Dec. 28, 2019, in Ottawa, of pneumonia; aged 88.

David Van Praagh defined himself as a journalist. He joined The Globe and Mail in 1962, and three years later left for India to become the paper’s South and Southeast Asia correspondent. When Indira Gandhi expelled him in 1969 for unfavourable coverage (something of which David was always proud), he reported on the region from Singapore. His three children, Shauna, Jaya and Peter, were born on location – in Toronto, New Delhi and Singapore – and in 1972, when he left The Globe to become a journalism professor at Carleton University, the family moved to Ottawa.

A victim of juvenile arthritis, for which he received experimental cortisone injections, David’s hands were half closed for most of his life. That didn’t stop him from writing; instead, he became an extraordinarily fast two-finger typist. By 16, he was editor of the newspaper at his Pennsylvania boarding school. At Brandeis University, he served as the first editor-in-chief of The Justice, the university’s independent student paper.

David’s stories, editorials and op-ed pieces appeared in many newspapers and magazines for decades. He added television to the mix in 1981, providing weekly international affairs commentary on CJOH. He was delighted to be recognized on the streets of Ottawa.

Always an American citizen, David held tight for 58 years to the tiny piece of paper attesting to his Canadian permanent-resident status, received at the border on his way to start work at The Globe. For the family’s first July 1st in Canada, he took them to Parliament Hill, and loudly reprimanded a group of young Canadians who thought roasting marshmallows over the Centennial Flame was acceptable behaviour.

He had little patience for rules and even less for disrespect or disorder. His home office was piled with news clippings, scribbled-on scraps of paper and issues of National Geographic, The New Yorker, Foreign Affairs and the L.L. Bean catalogue. He knew exactly where everything was, and allowed no one to touch a thing.

David was inspired by Eleanor Roosevelt’s convocation address to the first graduating class at Brandeis, but the message he held onto from his university education was jurist Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr.’s definition of life as “action and passion.” David’s own passions and actions shaped his path, his parenting and his persona.

David was passionate about long-distance driving. He drove a Cadillac (won in a lottery) from Scotland to India, across Afghanistan, in 1961. When asked why by his grandchildren, he replied, “Because I could.” He was passionate about baseball. An avid Brooklyn Dodgers fan as a kid, he fell mysteriously ill one fall. When the doctor saw Dodgers posters all over David’s bedroom walls, he easily diagnosed depression over the team’s failure to win the World Series. David later relished the opportunity to interview Jackie Robinson, and taught his children and grandchildren how to catch.

David was passionate about music. He once worked as a classical-music critic and would take his children to National Arts Centre Orchestra concerts. In his last three years, David passed the time singing (in perfect pitch) the songs of Vera Lynn, Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong. Finally, he was passionate about people. He could recite poetry by Walt Whitman, and the black and white photos he took of women, men and children throughout Asia captured their essential dignity.

Declining health meant that during his last five years he hadn’t sat down at a typewriter or computer. But less than a month before he died, David said he had ideas for an op-ed for The Globe and that he needed to get to his office.

Shauna Van Praagh is David’s daughter.

