After a life of struggle, Che-Po Ng’s adventures in Canada charmed her family

Che-Po Ng: Mother. Voyager. Survivor. Hard worker. Born April 15, 1919, in Shanghai; died Oct. 6, 2019, in Toronto, of a massive stroke; aged 100.

With a “Hallo!” from Che-Po Ng, you couldn’t help but smile in return – her ebullience was contagious. After coming to Canada at the age of 57, she carried that smile wherever public transit could take her. She adeptly navigated the TTC in Toronto with barely any English – just her smile and much head nodding. You’d never have guessed her to be a stalwart English-as-a-second-language student, but perhaps she attended for the camaraderie of the postclass dim sum.

Although her tombstone will bear her official government birth year of 1921, Che-Po Lin was actually born in 1919, the middle of three girls. Their household provided home-cooked meals to migrant workers, and she married one such telegraph operator, Yih-Hu Ng, who had come to work in Shanghai. When the Japanese invaded in 1937, Che-Po and Yih-Hu left their firstborn son with her parents in Shanghai and moved to his Hakka village in Meizhou (then called Mui Yuan). Her mother-in-law was skeptical of the city girl, but she learned to speak Hakka and cooked tirelessly to feed those who worked the family rice farm. Determined to demonstrate her mettle, she would roll up her cheong sam and work the paddies alongside the workers. Her husband travelled with other village men throughout China peddling wares, coming home periodically.

As the Japanese invasion continued, even Meizhou no longer felt safe, and ultimately a group of villagers decided to head west. By this time, Che-Po had two more children and she brought them along, hoping to reunite with her husband. They walked well more than 1,200 kilometres to Guiyang, Guizhou, and then finally ended up in Guilin, Guangxi, where her group of villagers miraculously reunited with their village men. Unfortunately, both children perished on that long voyage. She carried this sorrow silently for the rest of her life, only telling her family of the children’s deaths in the last years of her life.

Che-Po and Yih-Hu returned to Meizhou in 1945 and had three more children. When the Communists arrived, Yih-Hu (as a landowner) fled to Hong Kong, and Che-Po returned to her childhood home in Shanghai. For the next four years, she shared a 200-square-foot home with four children and three other adults. In 1956, she got permission to move to Hong Kong and reunite with her husband. But she was forced to leave behind her firstborn son, who exceeded the permitted migration age limit. In Hong Kong, she worked in a department store cafeteria, preparing lunches for the staff. When her firstborn son died, Che-Po raised a prematurely born grandson in Hong Kong so that her daughter-in-law could start a new life in Singapore.

Che-Po’s youngest son sponsored his parents’ immigration to Canada in 1978. They all lived together in a townhouse in Scarborough, Ont. When more grandchildren were born, Che-Po would tote them downtown to Chinatown by TTC to buy fresh produce, and she nourished the household with dumplings, knife-cut noodles, sticky rice, red bean buns and soymilk, strained using her husband’s old undershirt. Yih-Hu died in 1999, but Che-Po continued her adventures. She volunteered annually as a mock geriatrics patient for University of Toronto medical students and – at 97 – joined her great-granddaughter’s class trip to Riverdale Farm. In the last year of her life, dementia uncovered difficult emotions from earlier traumatic experiences, but her legacy and her smile will live on in the hearts of her children, seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Karen A. Ng is one of Che-Po’s granddaughters.

