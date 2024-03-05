Open this photo in gallery: Angela Burnett.Courtesy of family

Angela Moira Frances Burnett: Mum. Wordsmith. Entrepreneur. Birder. Born Sept. 15, 1938, in Johannesburg, South Africa; died Oct. 18, 2023, in Richmond, B.C., from postoperative pneumonia; aged 85.

Angela Towert’s moral compass was forged in the crucible of apartheid-era South Africa. Her mother, Shelagh, was her hero: nurse, teacher of nurses and a committed Quaker who advocated for racial equality as a member of Helen Suzman’s Black Sash Society.

Angela finished high school early, not yet 16, and won a scholarship to the University of Natal to study political science. After graduation, while completing a librarianship diploma at the University of Capetown, she witnessed the vicious beating of a Black man by white policemen. She resolved to leave the country and spoke about both her conflicted conscience and her luck in being able to make that choice.

She might have first seen Eric Burnett in his signature Buddy Holly glasses when she sailed to England in 1960, as they later discovered they’d been on the same voyage. But they met through friends while she was working as a corporate librarian and he was pursuing a graduate degree in civil engineering at the University of London. When Eric moved to Toronto to finish his doctorate, he proposed by letter and she quickly wrote back to accept.

She sailed into Montreal in the dead of winter, feeling nervous and excited for what was to come. They were married in front of friends on a frozen February day in 1965, and they celebrated every frozen February for 58 years thereafter.

When Eric was hired as a professor at the University of Waterloo, they bought a small home nearby and she threw herself full-time into mothering her son Alastair and daughter Gillian. During Eric’s regular sabbaticals and leaves from the university, she also made homes for the family in Maryland, Chicago and Ottawa.

With each move, she rebuilt her children’s lives, ferrying them to activities, supervising homework and forging friendships wherever they went. She nurtured her kids without indulging complaints about new teachers or circumstances, always asking “What could YOU do differently?” Her sense of direction was abysmal, and they learned to swear sitting in the back of her car, listening to their mum navigate by fold-out map.

After 12 years of putting her family first, Angela launched herself as a freelance editor, eventually building a successful business teaching writing to consultants and bankers in North America and the Caribbean. She was a driven entrepreneur and an early adopter of everything Apple.

Angela was a voracious reader of non-fiction and her opinions were relentlessly well informed and articulated. Dinners were a gauntlet of heated debate that her kids’ high-school friends found either entertaining or intimidating.

In her mid-50s, she made a new life for herself in State College, Pa., when Eric took an academic chair at Penn State – and then again at 67, when their retirement to Steveston, B.C., brought them closer to their children and much loved extended family.

She was a lifelong feminist, volunteer and charitable donor, loyal friend, lover of basset hounds and Siamese cats, avid traveller, talented photographer, skilled gardener, prolific knitter, Boggle wizard, nature enthusiast and a permanently awestruck birder. She was never bored. She particularly loved being Nana to her two grandkids, Jasper and Alice, and indulged them in all the ways she didn’t indulge her own children.

She was felled by pneumonia, after suffering a hip fracture that needed emergency surgery. True to form, right up until the end she was asking after everyone else’s health – especially that of her extra-large cat, Mungo – and wondering with concern if it was tax season.

The night before she was “gathered” – her preferred term for death – my brother and I sat on either side of her hospital bed, holding her hands. She stirred and one of us said, for the umpteenth time, “We love you, Mum.”

“I love you too,” she said. “Now go to sleep. You need your sleep and so do I.”

Gillian Burnett is Angela Burnett’s daughter.

