Albert Sarkozy

Albert Sarkozy: Prisoner. Refugee. Father. Liverpool fan. Born Oct. 24, 1925, in Kecskemet, Hungary; died Oct. 26, 2023, in Ottawa, from medical aid in dying; aged 98.

Albert Sarkozy was born in an agrarian town one hour’s drive south of Budapest. He contracted polio at the age of 4 but learned to cope with one leg severely atrophied. (When he played tennis, for example, he used his smarts to make his opponents do the running.) He was a self-described happy-go-lucky boy, not too interested in school but very interested in his dogs, girls and having a good time.

His bucolic life was shattered when at 24 Albert was picked up by Soviet soldiers from his family home and sentenced to prison for 14 years of hard labour for the crime of being a sympathizer to the resistance against communism.

It was in the political prison that Albert learned the true nature of friendship. After surviving numerous beatings and multiple stints in solitary confinement he later remarked that his fellow inmates were his only true friends. True friends were those who would die for you and you for them. That was the line.

During the Hungarian Revolution in 1956, the political prisons were briefly opened. Albert escaped into the countryside and made his way to a refugee camp. When he learned Canada was accepting Hungarian refugees, he signed up to cross the Atlantic.

He arrived in Montreal with just the clothes on his back. He drove a taxi and worked at a pulp and paper plant, Kruger Products. Over 30 years, he went from being a junior costing analyst to a senior executive.

Shortly after arriving he met Helga Keller at their French-language classes. She was also a refugee who’d come to start a new life in Canada in the mid-1950s. Albert was impressed that Helga had an apartment with furniture and the two bonded through their similar backgrounds. They married in 1960 and welcomed their only child, Paul, a few years later. In 1976, Albert moved his family to Toronto to avoid the newly elected Quebec separatist government – he had no tolerance for a government that restricted his rights as a person.

Growing up, Albert was somewhat distant from his son (“I am not your friend; I am your father” he once said) but worked hard to provide for his family, that he loved.

Albert suffered from lifelong physical ailments. The beatings in prison ruined his hearing and the food, his stomach. He contracted prostate cancer at 70 which curtailed all travel except the much-loved annual snowbird trip to Florida. When asked what was worse, seven years of prison or caretaking for his beloved Helga as she diminished from dementia, it was no contest – seeing his wife decline and suffer was far crueler. Helga died in 2016.

It was after Helga’s death that Albert’s only child became his “caretaker.” Paul and Albert developed a deeper relationship over the last eight years, in Ottawa. Father and son began to watch soccer together, so much so that Paul too became an ardent Liverpool FC fan. Albert drove to his son’s home regularly, enjoying home-cooked meals with his daughter-in-law, Lynn, and his grandsons, Aidan and Thomas.

He taught Aidan how to play chess, which they continued to do until his last days, but his biggest impact on the boys was modeling gentlemanly behaviour, along with a sense of humour, integrity and the central tenets of Stoicism (wisdom, courage, justice and temperance).

When Albert saw the decline of his physical and cognitive health accelerate, he gratefully made avail of medical aid in dying.

Albert always said his own father was his hero even though they had a distant (both literally and figuratively) relationship. By the end of his life, Albert and Paul agreed they were each other’s true friend.

Paul Sarkozy is Albert Sarkozy’s son.

