All I want for Christmas is . . . (what kids across Canada are saying this year)

Children from across Canada share what’s on their minds this holiday season, from the gift at the top of their wish lists to why they’re not leaving cookies out for Santa.

Open this photo in gallery Santa Claus caracterdesign/istock

Why I’m asking for money this Christmas

Jasper Jordan, 11

If you get money for Christmas, then you have more options. If something new pops up and all your friends have it, and you don’t have any Christmas money and your parents won’t allow you to get it, then you can’t get it. This year I want money to save up for a computer. Instead of asking for a computer, if I save up the money I can do the research to get the right computer. If you tell your relatives the story of what you’re saving for, then they know what they’re giving money to you for. My parents were just like, “Okay, sure.”

I’m okay with not getting gifts

Amitav Jain, 13

Christmas is special for me because it’s gathering around a fire with the rest of my family. It’s calm and peaceful and none of the stress of school. If I get gifts, they’re nice, but they’re nothing really special. I’ll use a gift for a bit and then it will sit in the closet for the rest of time. We got these really cool fibre-optic lamps last Christmas. I used it once or twice, but then I never used it any more. When you have so many toys, [a new toy] just fades into the toy drawer. You should be okay with not getting gifts because more stuff isn’t going to make you more happy, at least not for too long. More stuff doesn’t equate to more happiness.

It’s worth making your case for an expensive gift

Maya Snider, 13

I want a new phone for Christmas. I want the iPhone XS Max. I’m going to make a PowerPoint presentation to convince my parents. I’m going to put effort in to this. I’m going to make it a pretty long slide show and [my parents] can’t ask questions until the end. I’m going to dress up very professionally. I’m going to put on a suit and tie, even though I don’t have one. I’ll get a pointer or a ruler to point at my presentation. If you make your case, then it just gets your point across even more than begging for it. And if you’re willing to make a presentation, your parents will realize that you really want it badly. I probably wouldn’t put time and effort into a presentation if I really didn’t want it.

I’m trying to prove Santa is real

Elliott McGinn, 9

You should know what’s real and what’s not. If you’re older and you have kids and you believe in Santa, but he’s not real, you’ll not buy your kids anything, and then on Christmas morning you’ll have no presents. I started to wonder about Santa last year. Because it’s kind of creepy. An old man living in the North Pole who’s coming into all your houses at night through the chimney. It’s creepy. My family will feel bad if they don’t get me presents so I’ll tell them something I want and then I’m going to tell Santa something I want and see if I get it. And if I don’t get it, then Santa is not real. Mommy keeps trying to look for the list I made for Santa.

I’m leaving salad for Santa on Christmas Eve

Neil Moseley, 5

Santa has to fit down the chimney and he uses magic to do that. But I think he needs a lot of magic because he’s kind of fat. He eats too many cookies on Christmas Eve. I’m leaving salad for Santa with strawberries, basil leaves and vegetables because I want to help him stay strong. I’m strong. I do gymnastics. I’m going to try to catch him coming to my house on Christmas Eve. I’m going to hide under the couch with my dog. I’m going to try to drink 20 cups of coffee that day, five in the morning, 10 in the afternoon, and five at night so I can stay awake to see him. I might leave Santa a little bit of coffee, too. But no sugar, just foam milk. Next year I’m going to make him lemonade and carrots.

The difference between St. Nick and Santa Claus

Luka Romanyshyn, 8

St. Nick comes on the 19th while Santa comes on the 25th. St. Nick’s a god and he uses angels to help him bring the presents. He’s usually in gold and white robes and he has a hat with a cross on it. Santa wears a red suit and he uses elves to make the presents. And he’s got reindeer to bring them to my house. They both have big white beards. St. Nick brings bigger and better presents, but he’s much stricter than Santa. Santa is a lot nicer, and he brings smaller presents. I love both of them, though, and I think it’s great that I get to celebrate both holidays.

I’d rather not get clothes as a gift

Felix Tu, 9

I try to pretend that I’m excited, and that I like them, but I really don’t. I think I’m pretty good at faking it because I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. Clothes are boring. You just wear them, but it’s not like you use them every day for anything useful. One year I got really jealous of my mom because she got her own computer. I’d love to have my very own piece of technology, especially my own iPad. If he brings one this year, I have a theory about how he gets it to all our houses. He drives at the speed of sound and goes really high in the sky so we don’t hear the boom. Then he teleports into everyone’s house, and if he can’t get in, then he uses a crowbar.

Books are at the top of my wish list

Olivia Chezzi, 11

I’m not really into toys. I stopped asking for those about two years ago. What I’d really like for Christmas is books and I have eight on my list. I usually have about three books going at once, and my mom and dad have to pull me outside sometimes because I can spend hours reading. I love the Canterwood Crest series about horseback riders. All the books I’m asking for have animals in them. My dream gift is a horse. But I know my chances of getting one are not very likely, mainly because I got my iPod a year ago and that was really expensive. On Christmas day I’m going to eat breakfast, read for as long as I can, and then go outside and play in the snow.

Christmas is my favourite time of year

Rachael Collins, 10

I love the Christmas carols that are really layered with a lot of stuff going on, like Carol of the Bells, because there’s a lot of harmony. It’s beautiful and it makes me feel happy because it reminds me of everything that is good about Christmas. Every year my dad and I make apple pie. He cuts the strips and I weave them on top of the pie. We sprinkle cinnamon on the apples and it is really, really good. On Christmas Eve we always have a fire, drink hot chocolate in fuzzy blankets, and play cards. We’re all laughing and having fun, and no one’s on electronics and stuff.

How I’m bargaining for a great gift

Will Lucas, 9

I want a Nintendo Switch for Christmas. I want to play Fortnite and I would like a portable console that I can just throw in my bag. But it might be too expensive. Do I just put Switch down on my list? But what if Santa won’t do that? My teacher gave me advice. Now this won’t work on every parent, but some will fall for it. You ask for an elephant or a Nintendo Switch. Of course your parents can’t buy you an elephant. Then the Switch doesn’t seem so big. It doesn’t have to be an elephant. Just make sure you make the other item big, but not crazy.

