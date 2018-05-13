All were welcome in the warmth and chaos of Freda Mulligan’s kitchen

Open this photo in gallery Freda Rita Mulligan. The Globe and Mail

Freda Rita Mulligan: Mother. Grandmother. Optimist. Refuge. Born Oct. 23, 1919, in Westmeath, Ont.; Died Jan. 31, 2018, in Courtice, Ont., of natural causes, aged 98.

On her 98th birthday, Freda made her way down the steps to the dining room. She did so on her own, something she hadn’t done in years. On worn-out legs, wearing glasses and hearing aids, she descended unassisted. She was radiant; smiling and laughing, tilting her head to hear. She filled the space around her with light and joy. Those of us who watched thought she might just live forever.

It may seem disingenuous to say that Freda’s passing a few months later was a shock, yet it was. Not because of the sudden decline in her health but for the way it snuffed out the light in our family.

Born at the end of the First World War on a small farm, the youngest of eight, little Freda clung to her mother, Louisa, a woman who, every morning, baked hot-buttered tea biscuits and Johnny cake. She adored her mother, worshipped her kindness. Meanness of spirit therefore became the one thing Freda could never abide in any person.

Her marriage to Thomas Howard Mulligan in June of 1940 – she called him Howard, he called her “Teed” − led to the building of a large family: seven children, dozens of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, even a handful of great-great grandchildren – each of whom held a unique place in her heart. “My family is my love and my life,” she often said. Howard died following heart surgery in 1974, having met only seven of those grandchildren.

She endured hard times with such grace one might have imagined she was impervious. In 1952, Howard was away in Labrador working as a safety engineer, at home Freda was overwhelmed while waiting for his first cheque to arrive. Their fifth child was in peril at Sick Children’s Hospital in Toronto, the bills were piling up, and she wrote to her relatives, “if anything happens to him I’ll end up in the asylum.” This letter was found among her belongings after she died and it appears no help was ever sent. Until that box was opened, her children had never known their mother had ever been so shaken. This was her way.

In those same years more souls arrived at her door in need of a home, and none were turned away. In addition to her seven children, there were cousins and boarders, nephews and misfits, all brought into the glow and warmth and chaos of that kitchen.

A life as long and with as many heartaches should have left her bowed and shadowed. Freda outlived not only her siblings, friends and peers, but her husband, three of her children, and several grandchildren. In the grief that follows a loss, many of us linger in the dark. Instead, she shone at every occasion.

On her last birthday, Freda sat quietly smiling as her granddaughter placed the birthday cake before her, a single candle fluttered as we sang. When it was quiet, she looked up at her family and beamed, “I don’t know what to wish for. I’m happy.”

Thomas Mulligan is one of Freda’s grandsons.

