Anne McCaffrey tried many things in life but excelled at welcoming friends and raising dogs

Anne McCaffrey: Writer. Dog Whisperer. Curling fan. Friend. Born Oct. 25, 1953, in Montreal; died Jan. 20, 2021, in Halifax, of lung cancer; aged 67.

Shortly after Anne was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, she organized a photoshoot. She’d lost weight and joked that she’d never look more like a supermodel. She wanted to leave evidence. In one photo she is wearing a typically unconventional outfit curated from her closet: a frayed onesie, a snakeskin bomber jacket, a cashmere beanie and designer shades. She is also wearing her radiant smile. That smile – that openness – made people fall in love with her.

Anne was an Irish Catholic girl from Montreal. She and her older sister Mary were schooled by the nuns at Sacred Heart where Anne was always at the top of her class. At 11, she co-hosted Tween Set on CBC-TV. Anne was whip-smart but not always a dedicated student, and her interest in academics petered out. She left Carleton University after a couple of years mostly spent fending off suitors, playing guitar and skipping class.

Although Anne didn’t have a career path – and would have cringed at the phrase – her intelligence and charisma meant that she excelled at everything, with the possible exception of marriages. In the 1970s and 80s she was an editorial assistant for Southam News and then CTV in Ottawa. Eventually, her father recruited her to work for his Montreal shipping company where she became a successful broker, but the business wasn’t for her. She tried other things as well: operating-room technician, rug importer, dog breeder and home renovator. Given that list, it’s fitting that she chose the word “errant” as part of her e-mail address.

The list of places she lived is almost as long. She followed her first husband to Portland, Ore. When the marriage ended, she fell in love with an old hunting lodge on the Sandy River. She lived there in semi-isolation with her golden retrievers, just two of the many dogs she raised. This is where she got sober and became committed to Alcoholics Anonymous, mentoring others on the same path. Then she found her voice and started writing in earnest, even finishing a novel.

When Anne was living in Oregon, she met up with her sister for a driving holiday in Canada’s Maritimes. Anne became smitten by a turreted Victorian pile in St. George, N.B. On an impulse she bought it, cementing a decision to move back to Canada. Not long after, she met her second husband. They had a home in Halifax but his work took them to the British Virgin Islands. The BVI completely charmed Anne and she delighted in showing them off to a stream of visitors. However, all activities ground to a halt when there was a curling match on television. Then the incongruous cry, “Hurry hard,” would waft on the tropical breeze.

By the time Anne learned she was dying, she had been back in Nova Scotia for several years, having reluctantly fled the BVI when her marriage dissolved. She meticulously transformed her Halifax home and it became her sanctuary. In the last months of her life, she hosted another stream of visitors. Loyal family and friends came one after the other, waiting out the COVID-19 quarantine for one last opportunity to bask in the glow of that radiant smile.

Jane Mingay is Anne’s friend.

