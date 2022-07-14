Anny Blenich: Matriarch. Entrepreneur. Industrious. Jagermeister aficionado. Born July 11, 1930, in Truchtelfingen, Germany; died Dec. 9, 2021, in Markham, Ont., of natural causes, aged 91.

Anny Schick grew up in an industrial town – her father was a tanner and her mother worked as a forewoman in a factory. It was Anny’s grandmother that taught her cooking and baking in the finest Swabian tradition. This was a skill she perfected for the rest of her life.

Anny was a teenager during the meagre years immediately following the Second World War and she worked as a cashier in town. She prided herself on her quick arithmetic. Once an older lady purchased many items and Anny told her the total cost almost immediately. The woman challenged her but Anny simply tore off the official receipt and handed it to her as proof.

Anny’s family did without many things, but at Christmas it was important to have a tree. So, under the cover of night, she illegally cut down a pine tree (growing on public land) and dragged it home.

Anny loved to sing and met Daniel Blenich at her church choir practice. Shortly afterward, Anny was sent to a sanitarium for a lung infection and Daniel wrote to her often. As was the policy of the time, her doctor read them first. When she recovered, her doctor said Daniel’s letters were some of the best written and most thoughtful he had ever read, and she should consider marrying him. They were wed in 1952 and welcomed their first daughter, Christel, the following year.

In 1956 the family emigrated to Toronto. They lived in a basement apartment with extended family as Anny worked as a housecleaner and Daniel as a woodturner by trade. They had two more children in the late 1950s, Gretel and Peter, and bought their own house in Scarborough. To pay the mortgage, the family lived in the basement while Anny cooked, cleaned and laundered for three young men who paid for room and board upstairs.

As a mother, Anny demanded the best from her children. When Gretel struggled with spelling, Anny practised the words with her over and over until they were ingrained in both of their brains. This also helped Anny’s command of the English language.

Daniel always wanted to go into business for himself and started taking woodturning jobs on the side. When his bosses found out, he was fired. Distressed, Daniel wanted to move back to Germany or, maybe, open a convenience store but Anny believed in the skill of his hands. What he lacked in gumption she had in spades. Together in 1968, they opened their own business, A&D Woodturning. When Anny’s mother died, she took the inheritance and bought an automatic lathe to increase productivity. A few years after that, Daniel surprised Anny with what she considered the best Christmas present she ever received: an automatic spindle sander. The business is successful and still in the family today.

When Daniel died in 1993, cooking became a chore for Anny as she mourned. So her children invited themselves over for Friday night dinners, grandchildren in tow. The weekly ritual became a raison d’être and she heartily embraced a new chapter in her life. She became the matriarch that bound her family together.

Anny’s love shone brightest through her cooking: she was known for serving generous portions of her specialties – spatzle (a coarse egg noodle), rouladen (thinly sliced beef, rolled then braised) and kartoffelsalat (potato salad). But if overeating at her house was a problem, she would always offer a shot of Jagermeister … strictly for digestion, of course.

Anny was plain-spoken. “Let’s face the music,” she would say. She could come across as harsh (”this soup lacks flavour,” “your spatzle are too thin”) but she was never mean-spirited. All she wanted was for you to try again and make it better the next time. In many ways, she was sharing not only her recipes but her personal flavours: drive, a passion for excellence and a commitment to being the best version of oneself.

Daniel Blenich is Anny’s grandson.

