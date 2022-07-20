Courtesy of family

Gerard Luther Clarkes: Artist. Philosopher. Poet. Father. Born Jan. 14, 1934, in Winnipeg; died May 14, 2022, in Prince Edward Island, of heart failure; aged 88.

Gerard Luther Clarkes, a Renaissance man of the old tradition, went as he always wished: quickly and without much warning. Until his last day, he was filled with a ceaseless drive to filter the world through his consciousness and share what he perceived there. He fiercely defended his right to think and express himself freely, throughout his life. The result was a behemoth catalogue of paintings, poems, essays, musical compositions, screenplays and even a house designed and fashioned by hand. He was an evangelical atheist who simultaneously carried a deep sensitivity for some kind of god he could not name.

Gerard grew up in the poor and eclectic neighbourhood of Winnipeg’s North End during the Depression, the third of four siblings. He liked to recall the ragtag freedom of his early years. A precocious child, he would often play hooky from school and burry his head in an adventure novel. His mother Pauline had secretly written two novels by candlelight when she was a teenager in rural Manitoba. Perhaps these were the seeds of his own creative impulse. His natural abilities were evident at a young age. At 9, after being profoundly moved by watching the movie Bambi, his school allowed him two weeks out of class to paint forest murals in the hallways. As a teenager, he attended the Winnipeg School of Art and later acquired a degree in Art History from the University of Toronto.

Gerard was one of the most successful painters in Canada at the peak of his career in the 1960s and ‘70s. He was represented by top galleries and his paintings are in many of Canada’s collections, including the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, the Agnes Etherington Art Centre in Kingston and in Canadian embassies. He was Director of Art at York University (circa 1965) and Director of the Burnaby Art Gallery (1975).

While living in Toronto he had two daughters, Pavla and Melissa, from different relationships, then a third daughter, Millefiore, with his wife, the editor of Alive magazine, Rebecca Clarkes.

Gerard in the 1950s.Courtesy of family

Gerard had a ready and robust opinion on almost all matters, and so as a child, Millefiore recalls being teased by her friends for not infrequently beginning her sentences with, “My Dad says…” He claimed to be a deeply shy person, but masked it with an insatiable appetite for conversation. Strangers on a date at the next table may find themselves ensconced for an hour in a dissertation on the “meaning of value,” or “the inherent nature of humans.”

After three decades of living in downtown Toronto, and after Rebecca’s death, he moved to rural PEI in 1990, with his daughter Millefiore. There, in an old Victorian farmhouse, down a red dirt road, he turned his voracious energy toward the composition of classical music. A major composition, Amerika is in the collection of the Czech Music Foundation Library in Prague.

Gerard wrote wise and witty aphorisms daily, he also wrote many volumes of poetry and several screenplays, one of which he turned into a children’s book.

He seemed to hit a new stride in his 80s. He began to spend his winters in Mexico, where he found friendship and took up the brush again. He travelled as well to Europe visiting galleries to gaze upon the work of the masters. Though no work of genius was ever above his discernment. He believed above all else, in the primacy of his own consciousness and would often say: “When I die, the world dies, too.”

In the last year of Gerard’s life, The Confederation Centre Art Gallery mounted a solo retrospective exhibition of his work, published a catalogue of his paintings and hosted a concert of his compositions, accompanied by a spirited (as ever) talk by the artist. Millefiore made a short documentary about him, The Last Renaissance Man, to accompany the exhibition.

Millefiore Clarkes is Gerard’s youngest daughter.

