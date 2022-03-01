Gen Leonard: Prairie girl. Friend. Wife. Mother. Born Aug. 6, 1931, in Medicine Hat, Alta.; died Nov. 23, 2021, in Ottawa; of cancer; aged 90.

Gen Leonard.Courtesy of family

Railroads featured prominently in Gen’s early life. When her parents, Andrew and Mary, brought their daughter home (christened Genevieve, she always just went by Gen), it was to a location, hardly a place, called Kininvie. Kininvie consisted of a CPR section house and a bunkhouse for the crew. Andrew and his family lived in the house. He was a section manager, responsible for maintaining a few miles of railway track. No other road to Kininvie existed.

That was Gen’s world for the first five years of her life. She grew up accustomed to long, quiet winters beside the woodstove playing with paper dolls (the Dionne quintuplets were her favourite). The winter routine was punctuated with exciting visits to her parents’ trapline. There were garden chores in spring and summer and in the fall her favourite game was tying herself to tumbleweeds taller than her head and letting the wind carry her clear across the Prairie.

When Gen had to go to school, her father transferred to Bowell, about 60 kilometres south on the CPR line. Bowell had much more to offer – two section houses, two bunkhouses, a station, a store, a school and a scattering of farms. It was in Bowell that Gen saw her first tree and made her first friend. This now-vanished place held many wonders, including a travelling library and a baseball field (not quite a diamond) where Gen fell in love with the game.

Her father died suddenly in 1939, leaving Mary and Gen without a home. The railroad provided Mary with a boxcar for the family goods and promised to take them anywhere the railroad passed by. Mary chose Maryfield, Sask., where her sister-in-law (also Mary) had a small farm.

Matchmaking was an important part of the Prairie woman’s toolkit. In short order, Aunt Mary found the young widow a husband. Dmetro Gorgica also worked for the railroad. He was warm and funny and Gen adored him. Mary and Dmetro built a home in Elie, Man.

In Elie, there were whole families of friends for Gen to make. She excelled in school and then took secretarial training in Winnipeg. While still in her teens, she moved to Montreal and found a job with the Canadian National Railway. Her work colleagues included a handsome ex-sailor with a limited education, an expansive vocabulary and a love of all sports, including baseball. She found him irritating – irritating enough to marry.

Gen and Walt Leonard left Montreal to start his new career in pharmaceutical sales. This career took them from coast to coast and finally to Toronto, where Gen grudgingly became a Blue Jays fan in later life. Along the way, they had three children, Lynda, Lance and Laird.

Gen loved her home in the Caledon hills just north of Toronto, but their time there was bittersweet as Walt developed early-onset Alzheimer’s. She cared for him dutifully but finally sought family reinforcements in Ottawa. Walt lived the last years of his life at the Rideau Veterans’ Hospital. Gen visited him every day.

Those early lessons in self-sufficiency sustained Gen through 20 years of widowhood. She was unfailingly curious about people and loved talking to strangers (even when her companions wished she wouldn’t). Her love of baseball prompted pilgrimages to many major league ballparks, including Dodger Stadium, the Twindome in Minneapolis-St. Paul and PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The last book she read was a biography of Roberto Clemente.

Not too long after her 90th birthday she died, having kept every friend she ever knew.

Lynda Leonard is Gen’s daughter.

