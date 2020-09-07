As a teen, Jean St-Louis stood up for francophone rights. His work still echoes today

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Life

Register
AdChoices
Lives Lived

As a teen, Jean St-Louis stood up for francophone rights. His work still echoes today

Ron St. Louis
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jean St-Louis.

Courtesy of family

Jean St-Louis: Francophone. Warrior. Leader. Artist. Born July 20, 1954, in Sturgeon Falls, Ont., died May 21, 2020, in Ottawa; of congestive heart failure; aged 65.

As the October Crisis of 1970 reverberated across Canada, Jean St-Louis found inspiration in the fight for francophone language rights. Barely 17, Jean became a leader in the francophone-rights movement in his Northern Ontario hometown of Sturgeon Falls. He ran student protests in 1971, which led to the establishment of École secondaire Franco-Cité. He was encouraged by prime minister Pierre Trudeau when they met, and in meetings with the provincial education minister and premier, Jean would not cede an inch to those who tried to marginalize Ontario’s francophone community. He was obstinate, intense and passionate, and he learned his leadership skills early.

Jean was the eldest of five brothers in a modest working-class family. He assumed a leadership role (by default or decree remains debatable to this day) for many of the boys’ games. In winter, he would act as commissioner and rules maker for hockey games played on the small outdoor rink their father made each year. In summer, he would be the master designer and commander of cedar log rafts they put together on Tomiko Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

Jean sang and played guitar for the youth services at his church and worked both behind the scenes and on stage in high-school shows and local summer concerts in Sudbury and Ottawa. In the summer, he also put in shifts alongside his father and two uncles at the Abitibi paper mill.

In 1974, Jean married his high-school sweetheart Lise Robert. Their honeymoon road trip was cut short by a transport truck on a mountainous northern California road, nearly sending their car plunging down a steep cliff. The aborted vacation nonetheless whetted the couple’s appetite for travel, and numerous trips across Canada and abroad followed over the years.

Their son Sébastien was born in 1983, and Jean became heavily involved in the Boy Scout movement. Sébastien says his father taught him “to think, lead and, when necessary, fight.” Jean loved landscape photography (his favourite hobby) and long walks all over Ottawa with his dogs. Jean and Lise always had one: a Lab, two beagle mutts and three Schnauzers. Jean would later write a large collection of French poems related to his photography, which Lise hopes to self-publish.

Jean worked for l’Association canadienne-française de l’Ontario in Thunder Bay and Kingston, then settled the family in Ottawa where he spent a dozen years in senior management with the federal government. Frustrated with the pace of bureaucracy, he opted for a new career in which he felt he could make a real difference: teaching. He returned to university for his elementary teaching credentials and taught in the French school system.

Jean and Lise eventually tired of Ottawa’s winters and spent them in the Dominican Republic, happy to welcome friends and family on holiday. There Jean would engage in long solitary walks on the beach, sometimes accompanied by his visiting youngest brother, Marc.

Stubborn as always, on the night prior to his passing, Jean declined the use of a stretcher and walked to the ambulance. In the hospital, with his hand on Jean’s chest, Sébastien felt his father’s final heartbeat.

Jean’s work for Ontario’s francophone community helped unleash a cultural torrent that echoed in later language battles in the town of Penetanguishene, Ottawa’s Hôpital Monfort and elsewhere, and continues to spread throughout the province today. His is regarded as a key figure in the awakening of Ontario’s francophone-rights movement.

Story continues below advertisement

Ron St-Louis is Jean’s brother.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go online to tgam.ca/livesguide

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies