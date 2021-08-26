Back-to-school advice from kids, for kids

Amy Nam
Age 17, Grade 12
Schedule breaks to go on walks, ride a bike, hang out with friends and family, or just spend time by yourself. Prioritize your breaks and don’t book any appointments, meetings or work sessions during them; treat your breaks as you would treat an important event. A strong work ethic is important for school, but you can only fuel your diligence with a rested brain and body.
Claire Tsekhman
Age 9, Grade 5
If you want to start school on a good note, follow these three simple steps. First, start school with a positive attitude. If you start with a horrible attitude the school year will end up feeling like trash. Try not to be negative because negativity is definitely not positivity! Second, stay organized. For some people, losing things causes stress (not a good way to stay positive). Finally, walk into the classroom expecting to do well, make new friends and have fun! And then you will definitely have an amazing school year!
Wesley Taylor
Age 5, Senior Kindergarten
Don’t be scared. Kindergarten is so fun. You get two lunch breaks, you get to play outside all the time, you get to see the garbage man, you get to do yoga and even see the axolotls in the aquarium.
Kayla DiPaolo
Age 17, Grade 12
Though I am excited to see my friends, I am nervous to see what it will be like and how I will adjust to going back to the once normal ways. I have learned some valuable lessons over the years to help me get through online and in-person schooling. To start, make sure you are staying on top of your school work because it’s easy for all your homework to pile up resulting in unnecessary stress; remember to keep a good balance of school and friends because both are equally important; and try to get out and exercise every once in a while because it will help clear your mind and relieve stress. Another big one is to remember to be nice to your teachers – trust me, it will get you further than you think. Lastly, one of my biggest tricks to succeeding in school is remembering to have fun. Don’t let every little mark get to your head. Just remember to stay focused and work hard and you will always succeed.
Maya Gee
Age 13, Grade 8
Buy your own glue stick. The school ones dry out really fast.
Nataeya Lewis
Age 8, Grade 3
Pens, pencils, paper, books, it’s time to pack your bag. Put your smile on, look around, cheer someone up if they’re sad. Pay attention to the new rules and remember to always be polite. Do your best, don’t get into any fights. The pandemic isn’t over so mask up and respect your friends’ space. School is a place to learn but is also meant to be a fun, safe place.
Ruzan Patel
Age 12, Grade 7
Make sure before you leave the house you have all the textbooks to write in and all your pencils and erasers and needed paperwork to make the day go smoothly. When the teacher writes something on the board or asks you to keep notes of a certain subject, make sure you take notes even if the teacher says don’t write this down or this is not important. You need to write it down, because you never know when you will need it.
One goal I would advise is to set due dates for assignments a day prior to the actual due date, so that you can make sure and go over the work in a clear manner. Make sure when you do your work, you take breaks. Work for one hour, then take a 10-minute break. When you are doing a large assignment, take breaks to refresh your brain. Plan it out in such a way that it is less stressful, and it can be completed without any feeling that you have to hurry up.
Aidan Fraser
Age 7, Grade 3
Grade 1 it was hard for me to adapt, but Grade 2 was easy to adapt. It’s not that hard going into Grade 2 when you’ve got through the first day or two because you get used to it. The first few days you hear the rules, and then it’s pretty much easy to understand because most of the rules are like Grade 1.
Noah Pereira
Age 10, Grade 6
Always try – even if you’re wrong, it’s a lot better than never answering.
Ryan Fraser
Age 6, Grade 1
School’s pretty good. It’s fun, but sometimes it’s hard because they give you assignments that you can’t do, but all you have to do is ask the teacher.
Sebastian Browne Siddiqi
Age 11, Grade 6
Make sure your work is nice and organized so you can know everything ahead of you. But it’s not like you’re doing something new – it’ll be the same as last year, but just a little different. So don’t be shy. Just make sure you’re ready.
Elissa Gee
Age 16, Grade 11
Ask your teacher for clarification. There are no bad questions. Guessing is not the way to get ahead.
Julian Corridore
Age 11, Grade 6
I am gonna manage going back to school by bringing balls from home – like soccer balls, basketballs and soft footballs so my friends and I can play and be active again at recess.