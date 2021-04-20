Barbara Vincent nurtured her children on her passions but accepted their choices in life

Open this photo in gallery Chelsea Mason/Courtesy of family

Barbara Mary Vincent: Matriarch. Gardener. Feminist. Reader. Born July 31, 1924, in Cochrane, Ont.; died Nov. 2, 2020, in London, of heart failure; aged 96.

Barbara was tough. At 88, as she drove home after giving a presentation to her Learning in Retirement group, a pickup truck went through a stop sign and sideswiped her. With two broken legs, broken ribs, massive bruising and a concussion, she called her daughter Kate on her cellphone to take her home. She didn’t want to bother with the ambulance, and it was taking a long time. Six weeks in hospital later, she started walking again.

Barbara Eaton grew up poor during the Great Depression in Northern Ontario – she was raised in Cochrane and spent her youth in Bracebridge. She learned to make do with little. The family grew potatoes in open land outside of town and luxuries like crossword puzzles would make the rounds of the neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

After high school, she taught in a one-room schoolhouse in Germania, Muskoka. Then, after the Second World War, she moved to London, Ont., to work as a secretary. There, introduced by mutual friends, she met James Garbard Vincent and fell in love. They married in 1953 and moved to two acres in nearby Dorchester where they built the Cape Cod house she designed and which was her home until her death.

Barbara called her parenting style benign neglect, she set a high standard of responsibility and capability, and confidently expected her five children to follow. She sewed family clothes, taught them to cook and to figure out how things worked. Her children shared cooking and housecleaning, house and garden maintenance, and still had time to play with friends and explore the local wildernesses.

When James died in 1966, the children were aged 5 through 12. Barbara returned to teaching at the local public school to support her family. But her passion was gardening. She was inspired by horticulturist Gertrude Jekyll and tours throughout her Dorchester gardens of the perennial borders, the shady garden, the white, yellow, pink, blue and red gardens, the old-fashioned rose garden and others are among her children’s earliest memories. They learned to plant, weed and cultivate from an early age. Remarkably, all five still garden.

Barbara also took night courses and summer school at what was then the University of Western Ontario, earning a BA in 1971, and a few years later an M.Ed. She also managed to take her children camping in her beloved Canadian Shield country or on road trips to visit James’s family in New Brunswick. She nurtured her children on her passions. She taught them to converse, to debate, to battle wits. She had her own ideas for what they should become, but ultimately accepted their choices and enriched herself through their interests.

Barbara learned to face challenges inventively from brilliant women in her family. Her mother, Jean Eaton, sold short stories to magazines given the inadequate income of her electrician-inventor-bricoleur-fiddler husband, Daniel. Barbara’s grandmother, Margaret Eaton, ran for the CCF party when women were not expected to engage in politics.

Barbara had great intellectual curiosity and read widely. She was an environmentalist from the 1960s and after retirement helped protect Carolinian forest with the Dorchester Mill Pond committee.

Over the last eight months of her life, online family gatherings were filled with discussions of politics, literature, music, art, food and, of course, gardening. Bill, her eldest son, sang the Irish folk songs she adored; her son Jack and her daughter Kate shared pictures of her great-grandchildren (Barbara loved babies), while Dan and Susan read works by her favourite author, L.M. Montgomery, aloud. Not surprisingly, Barbara loved hearing the outrageous and spunky heroine of Anne of Green Gables best.

Story continues below advertisement

Susan Vincent is Barbara’s daughter.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go online to tgam.ca/livesguide