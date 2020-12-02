B.C. artist Rolf Heer was a wizard with a chainsaw. No, really - a wizard

Open this photo in gallery Rolf Heer. Courtesy of family

Rolf Heer: Chainsaw carver. Arborist. Adventurer. Wizard. Born April 7, 1954, in Glarus, Switzerland; died July 21, 2020, in Radium Hot Springs, B.C., of cancer; aged 66.

Rolf Heer – with his big bushy beard and red wizard hat – was known as the woodcarver of Radium Hot Springs: His one-of-a-kind Home of a Thousand Faces made him a celebrity in the Rocky Mountain village.

The first time I met Rolf, he invited me into his dusty workshop, scattered with unfinished sculptures, chainsaws and pieces of tree trunks. Sawdust covered most of the floor. It had a warm and homey feeling. We chatted about his world travels throughout the 1970s, especially his time in Africa and South America. He showed me photos of his past that he saved in a small wooden box.

Story continues below advertisement

Rolf liked to escape Canadian winters to a small island in the south of Thailand, where he lived the same freewheeling lifestyle. When I lived in Bangkok, I stopped by to visit him at his one-room tropical hut.

“You wanna go fishing tomorrow?” Rolf asked.

“Sure,” I said, “what are we fishing for?”

“Barracuda.”

Rolf owned a long-tail fishing boat. We spent the day on the ocean and made our dinner catch, a three-foot barracuda. At night, we’d sit on his palm-thatched-covered porch, cheers some beer, watch the chickens run around and share adventure stories. He was barefoot at all times.

Rolf arrived in Canada at 21 in the mid-1970s and eventually settled in Radium. He quickly put down roots. In the early 1980s, he began creating his Home of a Thousand Faces. He purchased an old motel and erected a wall of seven-foot-tall log faces, carved with a chainsaw, around the property. Each was as unique as the carver himself.

Rolf created and sold carvings and showed off his place to visitors from around the world. The entrance sign read: “Open when I feel like it.” The courtyard was filled with hundreds of old sculptures but a pristine adjoining gallery displayed his polished carvings. Prices were non-negotiable.

Story continues below advertisement

Rolf and his home became local landmarks – once featured on the TV show Weird Homes – and helped define Radium’s distinctive character. Rolf never married and had no children but he hosted numerous parties at his distinctive house. During special Radium town events, donning his trademark wizard outfit, Rolf would ride around on his red-and-white scooter, a Canadian flag flying high above his head.

Open this photo in gallery Rolf Heer began working on his Home of a Thousand Faces in Radium, B.C., in the early 1980s. Courtesy of family

In 2018, flames consumed the Home of a Thousand Faces. A lifetime of labour, joy and memories burned to the ground quickly. Nothing was left but remnants of large log sculptures strewn about the property. Rolf was unharmed.

After the fire, Rolf lived in a small trailer on the property. He had a friend build a blue-tarp tepee, where he carved smaller sculptures to sell to visitors. When I visited, we talked about his cancer, which would eventually take his life. He told me that he quit drinking but still liked to smoke cigarettes, light ones, “so it wasn’t bad.”

Rolf wanted to keep the spirit and beauty of his epic corner of the world alive by sharing it with the many people who visited every year. The Village of Radium will pay tribute to Rolf and his legacy by turning the site of his home into the Park of a Thousand Faces.

May Rolf’s afterlife be just as eccentric and exciting as the life he lived.

Justin Sain is Rolf’s friend.

Story continues below advertisement

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go to tgam.ca/livesguide