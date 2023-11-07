Open this photo in gallery: Bespoke tailor Nathon Kong works with a client in his Montreal studio.Karene-Isabelle Jean-Baptiste

The term ‘bespoke tailoring’ typically conjures up some very specific images: an oak-panelled room, a tape measure recording every inch of your body, fabric meticulously tacked into place by hand.

Whether you were a Victorian aristocrat patronizing Henry Poole in Savile Row’s early days or a high roller in 1970s New York stopping by William Fioravanti for a ‘power look’ suit, the experience of having a suit custom tailored has largely remained unchanged for centuries.

But while a new generation of tailors still offer elements of that old-school experience, they’re leaning on technologies that feel distinctly 21st century.

Take, for example, Suitablee, a Montreal-based custom tailor founded in 2015 by engineers Jean-Sebastien and Jean-Jeremie Siow. The company makes what they call ‘the world’s first AI-generated suits.’

Jean-Sebastien Siow says the idea for Suitablee was sparked when he realized he could look at people and accurately guess their measurements just by eye.

“We started to see these patterns, and we thought, ‘Why don’t we start collecting data? There must be a use for it,’” says Siow. “This was six or seven years ago, when AI wasn’t as sexy as it is now.”

Over time, that data – collected through manual measurements, questions they’d ask clients and infrared scans – began to shape itself into something useful: Correlations between measurements and age groups, for example, or the patterns clients liked and how they answered questions.

It enabled the Siow brothers to launch their ‘automatic sizing’ technology, an AI-powered online tool that utilizes thousands of body scans from customers to generate custom digital garment patterns. Clients enter their measurements and answer a 12-question survey. Their suit is then custom-made according to the client’s unique size and design preferences. (While this entire process can be completed online, Suitablee also has two showrooms for in-person measurements.)

“We continue to add data every day,” adds Siow. “Lately, we’ve been adding a lot more visual data based on people’s postures, shoulders and how people self-assess.”

The data has yielded fascinating tidbits. They’ve noticed, for example, that someone who says they’re six feet but whose measurements suggest a larger belly is often actually 5 foot 11.

Siow says this information helps them cut down on things like the cost of remaking a suit, alterations or someone returning it. Depending on the style and fabric, Suitablee suits are in the $1,000 to $14,000 range.

“We’re sort of reinventing the way that people define bespoke,” adds Siow. “In the past, a suit was built on your body progressively, so a customer would have to come in four, five, six times, and a tailor would need to constantly adjust.”

That’s costly for the tailor and the consumer in a world where time is money. “We’ve tried to revolutionize the experience by reducing guesswork and having a lot more certainty through AI.”

Elsewhere in Montreal, Nathon Kong is another bespoke tailor using technology – although for him, it’s more akin to the chisel a sculptor might use to create his masterpiece.

“Technology should help what I’m trying to solve, but it’s not the reason people come to me,” says Kong, who in a past life was a clinical researcher. “What I’m trying to solve [with technology] is consistency. As a scientist, I want to make sure that all the errors are made the same way, so I know how to adjust and correct my answer.”

Kong uses a 3-D scanner as part of his process. It’s a tool that means he not only captures his clients’ accurate measurements, but he can go back and study a person’s form while making the garment, helping him troubleshoot without another fitting and achieve the consistency he’s aiming for.

For Kong, the goal is to streamline the bespoke experience, which can often feel complicated and full of endless decisions. It’s an art form, he adds, inspired by things like the way a person walks or the image they’re trying to project. He’s known for his special jacket linings, which feature artwork based on paintings.

“What I do is a mixture between art and science,” he says. “Measurements give you something, but it does not answer everything.”

At Toronto-based Garrison Bespoke, founder Michael Nguyen is innovating the very fabric his bespoke suits are made of, including the studio’s first-of-its-kind bulletproof suit.

Nguyen worked with the same people who supply the U.S. Special Forces to develop a unique patented material for this bespoke body armour. Made using nanotechnology, it’s 50 per cent lighter than Kevlar but looks exactly like you’re wearing a well-made suit – except that it’s bullet- and stab-proof.

Nguyen says there are two types of clientele who are looking for this kind of suit.

“There’s the innovation client, typically tech guys [who] love the idea of having something that’s more than it’s perceived to be. The second bucket is people who are getting dressed up for galas or are travelling and the actual protection is a relevant thing.”

Like the Siows, Nguyen has developed an online tool to help him create custom suits. Honed by suiting over 8,000 people, the tool enables clients to get a bespoke suit based off just three photos taken at home.

For example, Nguyen has a Washington, D.C.-based client who needed a new piece for a big gala but couldn’t come for a fitting.

“We get photos of him – front, side and back – and those go into an algorithm and it spits out what the measurements would be,” he says

The process still requires in-person tweaks, he adds, but the tech-fuelled method gets you most of the way.

“[The process] will always get better with time,” Nguyen says. “But the idea that the outfit can be made to 90 per cent accuracy [with photos only] and is way better than anything you would buy from a store – it’s a pretty phenomenal feat.”