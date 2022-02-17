William Robert Alexander Downe: Father. Storyteller. Compassionate. Fearless. Born Sept. 23, 1964, in London, Ont.; died Aug. 3, 2021, in London, of cancer; aged 56.

The youngest of four siblings, Bill pushed boundaries early on. At 9, coming home from the corner store, he was cycling down a long hill and steering with his knees. He lost control – miraculously he landed on his feet with Doritos in one hand and a Dr. Pepper in the other, not having spilled either to the amusement of a neighbour. Athletic and super co-ordinated, Bill would run like a kid with no boundaries his entire life.

Kitchens became his favourite place. Bill had happy memories of hanging with his sister perched on the counter, legs swinging, spoon in a peanut butter jar. He learned much from his mom about cooking. In Grade 9, he was the first boy in the Thames Valley District School Board to enroll in home economics instead of shop. He loved the camaraderie in kitchens and the joy of sharing good food and conversation.

Bill had difficulty sitting through class and spent much of his youth hanging out in pool halls, wandering downtown and terrifying the neighbours by jumping roof to roof through their yards with his friends. But he loved the outdoors and forged lifelong friendships on canoe trips. He worked as a tree planter as a young man and cooked in remote northern kitchens.

Bill and his friends loved the thrill of live performances; the music scene was a big part of his life. At a 1982 Iggy Pop concert, Bill rested his leather jacket on the stage so he could dance. After the final number, Iggy picked up the jacket, swung it over his head and exited. Backstage the jacket could not be found and Bill liked to think that Iggy wore his jacket.

Good times sometimes put Bill in the crosshairs of authority and his high jinks led to misdemeanours. But his energy was also channelled into good: driving grandpa to the dentist, helping friends move and parking cars for Hardy Geddes House fundraisers – he lived at this home for troubled youth for a while and he wanted to give back.

Bill got his high-school diploma at 21 (with a 91-per-cent average) and gave up his skateboard for his driver’s licence at 23. Road trips took him across the country with his life’s possessions in his trunk: a library copy of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, a “how things work” manual from his grandparents, a tire jack, a sleeping bag and his jean jacket.

After crashing on sofas with friends out West, Bill moved back to London, Ont., to figure out what he would do next. He met Sandra in a drawing class at Western University in 1991. She fell in love with his boyish spirit, but he captured her heart in a snowstorm. Traffic was backed up. Drivers honked and swerved around a woman pushing a baby buggy and struggling to hold the hand of her toddler. Bill stopped his car and got out, returning with the toddler in one arm, the folded buggy in the other, with mother and baby following so he could drive them home.

Bill became a father at 41 and gave up cooking in commercial kitchens to become his family’s personal chef and caregiver. He was in the kitchen early, which meant loud tunes as he made coffee and prepped lunches. Bill was so hands-on with Mackenzie that when Sandra picked her up from school one day, a child told the teacher: “She says she’s Mackenzie’s mom but Mackenzie doesn’t have a mom!” Mackenzie also remembers her dad giving the pantry an overhaul, removing brands that didn’t use good growing practices and teaching her how to look for organic producers. She made a cardboard “save the bees” sign for Bill to carry at a rally for sustainable farming.

His heart was open and his advice was wise. Like the socks he always left on the floor, Bill left his mark everywhere in his life. He was charming, endearing and unshakable.

Sandra De Salvo is Bill’s wife.

