Lily “Billie” Woods: Homemaker. Matriarch. Baker. Worrier. Born Jan. 19, 1920, on Brownsea Island, England; died July 9, 2022, in Toronto, of natural causes; aged 102 ½.

Billie was the fourth of the Fisher family’s five children. Two girls and a boy were “supposed” to be followed by another boy but she arrived instead. Hence, the chosen name William became “Billie,” a nickname that stuck throughout Lily’s life.

She spent her first five years on Brownsea Island in the U.K. where her dad was head butler to the wealthy owners. Then he was hired by the Peter Larkin family. Larkin was the owner of the Salada Tea company in Canada, working in London as Canadian High Commissioner. When he died suddenly, his wife brought Billie’s family to Canada in 1931.

Growing up in East York, Toronto, Billie was close to her sister Ivy. Together, they skied, went horseback riding, swam and biked, often with Alf, the cute boy down the street. Billie completed secretarial school and then married her teenage sweetheart Alf Woods in October, 1943. Their daughters, Diane and Debra, arrived in 1949 and 1953.

After the war, Alf worked as an industrial paint salesman and so was transferred from Toronto to Winnipeg, London and Windsor during his career. Billie was proud of her family and invested herself in the homemaker role. She was the decorator – picking paints, deciding on couches and the furniture layout of every new home. She baked, cooked, washed and cleaned in all those wonderful old-fashioned ways. She would hang the laundry outdoors even on wintry, clothes-cracking days when she had to retrieve stiff shirts and pants that looked like mannequins.

But she hated the cold. And months after giving birth to Diane in Winnipeg, she told Alf she was returning to Toronto. She packed, baby and all, and left to go back to her parent’s house. Thankfully, Alf got a transfer and followed.

Billie’s baking was renowned – she never found an English trifle that could match her own recipe with its healthy dash of sherry. Her family looked forward to Christmas each year, as much for presents as for her shortbread cookies, only made during the holidays. When baking became too hard, she satisfied her sweet tooth with bags of Werther’s candies.

Billie would let her hair down sometimes. While playing Barrel of Monkeys with her grandchildren at the family cottage, she told them the game is named after the phrase, “More fun than a barrel of monkeys.” They laughed and this led to others, “Bring home the bacon,” “Happy as a clam,” “That’s my cup of tea,” and so on. With each idiom, the laughter grew, until all three were rolling on the floor in hysterics. Those kids, now in their 40s, remember this story with great fondness.

Billie, however, was an expert worrier. She was anxious when Debra, her 50-something, world-travelling daughter, would walk home in the dark after visiting her at the seniors home. Debra would just roll her eyes.

For all her worrying, she also had great patience and bore life’s difficulties alone. Even as Alf’s dementia became more debilitating, she took care of him. When he asked the same question over and over, she always answered as if it was the first time.

Billie was a big Toronto Blue Jays fan and well into her 90s she loved outings to watch games. She cheered from the back of the home plate section for her favourite, Jose Bautista. She may have been the team’s oldest fan and good luck charm because every game she attended, they won!

In her final four and a half years, she astounded the staff at her retirement community with her mobility and her memory, singing all the old-time songs. She even danced!

Billie was able to welcome two great-grandsons Avon and Ethan. When five-year-old Avon couldn’t say Grandma, Billie earned another nickname. He called her GG (Great Grandma) and so she has become GG to us all.

