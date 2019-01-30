 Skip to main content

Life Both twinkly and fierce, Mary Hull was an advocate for children in Edmonton

Lives Lived

Both twinkly and fierce, Mary Hull was an advocate for children in Edmonton

Rae Hull
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Mary Borthwick Hull: Advocate. Mother. Movie buff. Scot. Born June 4, 1927, in Glasgow, Scotland; died July 4, 2018, in Edmonton, of heart failure; aged 91.

Open this photo in gallery

Mary Borthwick Hull.

The Globe and Mail

Mary Borthwick Hull was close to retirement when she saw a life-sized statue of Humphrey Bogart in a curio shop. Perfect, she thought - a companion for my later years. She was a big fan of Bogart - and movies generally. Going to the pictures with her mother had been a rare treat growing up in wartime Glasgow.

Mary persuaded the owner to sell Bogie and he moved in, complete with bow tie and dinner jacket. He stood just behind her pink recliner and, to Mary’s amusement, friends stopping by were sometimes caught off guard by “the fellow” they could see through her living room window. Over the years, Bogie acquired a scarf in the family tartan, and a button with the words, “I gotta be me.”

That button sums up a lot about Mary, too. She had flair and a quick wit, and she definitely charted her own path. One of four sisters, Mary was in her early teens when her mother died. With the help of an aunt she made it to college to study early childhood education and then Mary immigrated to Canada with her first husband. She married twice, had two children, who brought her two grandsons and then two great-grandsons.

She was a working mother whose career was dedicated to improving the lives of all children – and that led her to the front lines of the battle for universally accessible daycare in Canada. In the late 1960s, she headed up the City of Edmonton’s first municipally funded, non-profit daycare. Community Day Nursery soon became a model for others to follow.

Fifty years ago and long before it was standard practice, Mary advocated the importance of good nutrition (the daycare had a full-time cook) and well-rounded play. She searched for qualified, dedicated staff who were as global as the children and families they served.

Despite being in a rougher downtown neighbourhood, the nursery gained a reputation as a magical place for children. Mary heard all her families' stories and helped solve their problems. If a parent was struggling to get to work on time, she was even known to make a wake-up call.

She also knew how to stand her ground – particularly with elected officials who balked at public funding for quality care. Less than five feet tall, Mary was equal parts twinkly and fierce.

Everyone - from family members to politicians she encountered - vastly preferred being on the twinkly side. In a newspaper interview, she quipped once that the nursery was “a beacon for wayward politicians.” Time and again Mary – and the nursery – won them over.

She never stopped caring about the welfare of children. A few days before the end of her life, we were watching a World Cup soccer game together, waiting for the Scottish commentator. At 91, my mother largely ignored the game, eyeing instead the enormous crowd in the stadium. Just think, she said to me, if everyone watching this game the world over decided to look after just one child – what a difference it would make to the world.

What a difference, indeed.

Rae Hull is Mary’s daughter.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go to tgam.ca/livesguide

