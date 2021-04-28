 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Life

Register
AdChoices
Lives Lived

Builder, storyteller, racer: Bill Wrigley was not a man to sit still

Constance Wrigley-Thomas
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

William Hilton Wrigley.

Courtesy of family

William Hilton Wrigley: Volunteer. Builder. Musician. Storyteller. Born Aug. 11, 1932, in Montreal; died Oct. 22, 2020, in Toronto, of cardiac arrest; aged 88.

Growing up in Côtes-des-Neiges, Montreal during the Depression and war years, Bill’s family may have been poor by today’s standards, but his family life was rich. In elementary school, Bill learned to become ambidextrous because the nuns who taught him equated left-handedness with the devil. But as the children of an Anglican father and a Catholic mother, Bill and his older brother Jackie were not baptized in any church and they attended schools of both denominations.

Bill was athletic – he played football, hockey and even ski jumped – but while intelligent, he was not academically focused. Bill quit high school and worked alongside the Kahnawake ironworkers, who were renowned for their skill in erecting structural steel. They would influence his career choice and his later education. But after a year of backbreaking work catching hot rivets, he returned to complete his final year.

Story continues below advertisement

He never lost that thirst for adventure – Bill raced road track motorcycles throughout Quebec and moonlighted as a scuba diver salvaging ship debris at the bottom of the St. Lawrence Seaway.

In 1955 a mutual friend introduced Bill to Cherie Kane, the firecracker daughter of a well-to-do industrialist from Town of Mount Royal. She became his navigator during car rallies and they married in 1957. Three children (Bill, Constance and Derek) followed in quick succession. Their fourth child, Heidi, came along in 1967 and was deemed to be the family’s Centennial project.

He had joined Dominion Bridge Company shortly after graduation as a draftsman and worked on many building projects across Canada. Between 1961 and 1970, while still working full-time, Bill began night classes to obtain his MSc in math and physics. He then ascended the executive ranks at Dominion Bridge and other manufacturing companies in Toronto, Nova Scotia and Winnipeg. He travelled a lot but he found time to be with his children, building and racing soap box derby cars and model airplanes, on vacation he taught them to sail.

After a divorce in 1987, Bill married Carolyn Swadron in 1990 and they lived in Toronto. Here he joined the Toronto Banjo band and Bill could perform with the instrument he had played since childhood. He was a doting grandfather to Brynne, Leland and Graydon and shared his love of reading with them, especially when he built and installed the city’s first Little Free Library.

Around the time of his 60th birthday, Bill was diagnosed with cancer, which forced him into early retirement. Not one to sit still, he started taking lessons in the Cree language and was inspired to learn more about Canada’s Indigenous history. After his recovery, he attended U of T and obtained his BA and MA in Anthropology with a focus on Indigenous studies. His master’s thesis researched the Mohawk Ironworkers.

He also took up furniture making, specializing in Shaker tables, and collected model trains, which he displayed throughout the house. His Toronto home was near Maple Cottage and the tree made famous by Maple Leaf Forever songwriter Alexander Muir. From 13 keys collected from that tree, Bill grew a sapling that was transplanted – and still grows – in a park near the cottage.

Bill was patient and funny and loved to teach his family about astronomy, mythology and science at the dinner table. But nothing gave him more pleasure than to regale listeners with recitations of The Cremation of Sam McGee.

Story continues below advertisement

Constance Wrigley-Thomas is Bill’s eldest daughter.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go to tgam.ca/livesguide

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies