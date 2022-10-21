Retail

California dreaming

Jeremiah Brent’s new Los Angeles boutique, Atrio, will find a familiar face in Montana Labelle Lifestyle, the namesake line of home accessories by the Toronto-based interior designer.BRITTANY AMBRIDGE/Handout

Canadian design aficionados paying a visit to celebrity designer Jeremiah Brent’s new Los Angeles boutique, Atrio, will find a familiar face in Montana Labelle Lifestyle, the namesake line of home accessories by the Toronto-based interior designer. Located at Culver City’s Platform, a hub of independent boutiques, Atrio carries the Montana Labelle Lifestyle core collection as well as a collaboration line consisting of four marble objects, each of which pulls from Labelle and Brent’s shared appreciation for vintage accessories. “We both love to draw inspiration from the past and juxtapose it against the contemporary,” Labelle says. In store, you’ll also find a collection of textural clay ceramics made with Brooklyn-based D’Haene Studio, custom artworks by the Florida-based artist Zane Taylor and a bedding collection by Sydney, Australia’s Cultiver.

Atrio, 8888 Washington Blvd., Culver City, Calif., 424-766-1633, shopatrio.com.

Trending

Home scents

Montreal-based Goodee released its first candle collection designed by co-founders Byron and Dexter Peart. Packaged in vessels hand-crafted by glassblowing artisans in Venice, the candles offer four scents that bring the outdoors in: Mountain, a mix of cedar, clove and vanilla, Ocean, which contains agarwood, coriander and musk, Field, a blend of cypress, moss and cyclamens, and Forest, made of birch, cedar, sage and rosemary.Handout

In a bid to ward off cabin fever this coming winter, several Canadian brands are introducing home-fragrance options to foster warm and welcoming spaces. This month, Montreal-based Goodee releases its first candle collection designed by co-founders Byron and Dexter Peart. Packaged in vessels hand-crafted by glassblowing artisans in Venice, the candles offer four scents that bring the outdoors in: Mountain, a mix of cedar, clove and vanilla; Ocean, which contains agarwood, coriander and musk; Field, a blend of cypress, moss and cyclamens; and Forest, made of birch, cedar, sage and rosemary. Meanwhile, Vancouver’s home-scenting and air-care brand Vetruvi has teamed up with Toronto-based jewellery brand Mejuri to launch the Move Cordless Essential Oil Diffuser in a jewellery-inspired gold colour. They’ve also collaborated on a new essential-oil offering called Séjour, an earthy blend of bergamot, geranium, vanilla and frankincense that has become the signature scent in Mejuri’s boutiques.

Goodee candle, $106 through goodeeworld.com.

Business

Pet project

Maytag recently debuted its Pet Pro System, a clothes washer with a filter that targets pet hair and a dryer with an extra-large lint trap to catch errant fur.Handout

In the wake of the pandemic puppy-adopting craze, there’s been a boom in – often luxe – home items that address the impact our furry friends can have on our home. Maytag (maytag.ca) recently debuted its Pet Pro System (pictured here), a clothes washer with a filter that targets pet hair and a dryer with an extra-large lint trap to catch errant fur. At the Maison & Objet design fair in Paris this past September, Canadian-made Doggy Bathroom (doggybathroom.com), which specializes in litter boxes for small breeds, revealed a new collection featuring artwork by Keith Haring. And inspired by her pup Willie, American design star Kelly Wearstler (kellywearstler.com) has created a selection of canine accoutrements, including a hand-carved marble and stainless-steel bowl and a trio of stylish dog houses priced in the US$5,000 range.

Exhibition

London calling

Multidisciplinary artist Yinka Ilori is the subject of a new exhibition on display at the Design Museum in London until June 2023.Felix Speller/Handout

Multidisciplinary artist Yinka Ilori is the subject of a new exhibition on display at the Design Museum in London (designmuseum.org) until June, 2023. The opening of Yinka Ilori: Parables for Happiness coincided with September’s London Design Festival and includes more than 100 objects, ranging from artworks, photographs and furniture to books and personal possessions, placing Ilori’s work alongside creative influences like Nigerian textiles. Some key pieces at the exhibition include elements of Ilori’s Launderette of Dreams, a vivid installation built using thousands of Lego bricks.

Investment buy

Bowled over

Paisley, Ont.-based Matcha Dive has partnered with Toronto ceramics artist Marina Stojkovic on a limited-edition series of hand-made bowls.Handout

Paisley, Ont.-based Matcha Dive has partnered with Toronto ceramics artist Marina Stojkovic on a limited-edition series of hand-made bowls. Available in a palette of serene tones, the chawan, which are used to mix and drink tea, are meant to add personality to your morning matcha-making ritual. “I’ve always loved the ethereal, raw way Marina expresses herself,” says Matcha Dive co-founder Madison Liu. Proceeds from the sale of the unique pieces will benefit the NOMI Network, which works to end human trafficking through employment and empowerment initiatives.

Marina Stojkovic x Matcha Dive Artisan Chawan, $325 through matchadive.com.