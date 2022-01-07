Zeng Chongsheng v. Aman Hambleton, Chessbrah online blitz, 2021 (See diagram)
Canadian Grandmasters Eric Hansen and Aman Hambleton have found a unique way to earn a living from chess, but it doesn’t involve playing in tournaments.
The two friends and business partners run a streaming service in Calgary called Chessbrah, which has gained a huge following in recent years. People tune in as they play blitz games on camera, while offering an entertaining running commentary.
“There’s just no money in (tournament) chess,” says Hambleton, 29, one of Canada’s few home-grown Grandmasters. He made a concerted effort to get the title in 2017, because he knew it would help people take him more seriously as a commentator and a streamer.
The two friends began travelling the world a decade ago, playing in tournaments and trying to improve their game. At first they began streaming just for fun, but eventually realized it could be a full-time business.
Chessbrah has more than 250,000 followers on Twitch. Fans can buy subscriptions, buy merchandise or donate directly to the stream. The Chessbrah Youtube channel also has more than a quarter of a million subscribers, and some videos get more than a million views.
Hambleton loves every minute of it: “I enjoy entertaining and speaking to a large audience.”
Answer:
To the delight of his Chessbrah fans, Black played 19. ... Nxf2 20.Kxf2 Qe3+ 21.Kxe3 Bd4+ 22.Kf3 Ne5 mate.