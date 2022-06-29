Terence Chu, who loves playing basketball with a close-knit group of friends, started his own beach volleyball team this summer after getting a chance to try out the sport earlier this year.Jennifer Roberts/The Globe and Mail

Terence Chu, 31, is an amateur athlete with a competitive streak. After years of playing basketball with a close-knit group in Toronto, a chance encounter inspired him to pick up a new sport this summer – one he hasn’t played since he was a kid.

“I was with a friend down at the docks, and there was a game of beach volleyball going on. They needed two more players, and since we’re both over six feet, they were pretty happy we volunteered,” he says.

“We had such a good time with this team that we had never even met, that we decided to organize a team of our own this year. When we play basketball, we make sure everyone is at the same skill level, but this is more for fun. It’s an excuse to have some drinks and get outside.”

As Canadians across the country are heading out into the sun to get their heart rates up, try new things, and get back into their pre-pandemic social routines, researchers and fitness instructors both say they’ve observed a rise in the desire for community and play as a motivating factor behind people’s activity choices.

“In Canada, lots of people’s minds would instantly go to weight loss as the main reason for getting active, but it doesn’t have to be the main driver,” says Dr. Leigh Vanderloo, scientific director at Canadian health non-profit ParticipACTION.

“We rank highly in having facilities and structures, but it’s not part of our social norms like it is in Australia or the Netherlands, for example. When we couldn’t participate in many other things because of COVID, people started to see physical activity differently. Both anecdotally and from what we see from research, people now want to spend as much time as possible at outdoor events, or going camping or hiking, because they’re relishing that opportunity to do it together now that we have it back.”

The desire to get more of a social connection from fitness routines is the reason Carlos Salas found his way to outdoor calisthenics – a form of gymnasticslike strength training that uses dynamic movement and minimal, if any, equipment.

“Being outdoors, being in a community – it is what drives me to use this as my main method of exercise,” says Salas. “I was looking for alternatives to going to the gym, putting on my headphones and doing my own thing. This is quite the opposite, and with great results.”

Salas discovered the practice in California, where groups of people meet for calisthenics street workouts in recreational hot spots like Venice Beach. Thanks to outdoor structures with bars for pull-ups, one of the practice’s central movements, parks are a natural meeting place for calisthenics enthusiasts.

After returning to Canada, he founded the Calisthenics Canada Street Workout Federation in 2015. Today, the organization’s monthly park meetups across the GTA are their most popular event, and competitions as well as workshops for youth and the elderly are on the horizon.

“There was an uptick during the pandemic of people wanting to come for both physical and mental [health] benefits. That feeling of growth and accomplishment is a benefit, and since you can do this anywhere, any time, it’s been a good exercise alternative for a lot of people recently,” says Salas.

Daniela Luchetta, an anti-diet, body-positive fitness coach, started an outdoor fitness class she dubbed “adult playtime.” She too noticed the people showing up to take her classes in parks across the GTA appreciated a chance to smile while they sweat. She says her classes are meant to inspire the feeling of recess on the playground, with friendly competitions like foot races, and other head-to-head challenges between participants.

“Don’t get me wrong, this is definitely a class where we’re getting a real workout in, but that’s not the first thing. I want to focus on fun, competition, and I try to create that vibe of having a carefree break from adulting and focusing more on play,” Luchetta says.

“Every time I bust out a new game, even a game that’s as simple as catching a tennis ball while hopping on one foot, we’re all laughing by the end of the round, and people can’t believe how much fun they had with the props.”

An Instagram search will quickly reveal other unconventional outdoor activities picking up speed this season, like programming by Ontario’s Haute Goat, Fox Den Goat Yoga, or Goat Your Back Farm and Yoga. At each of these sites, yogis are invited to practice on farms that are home to a variety of goat breeds. The friendly, four-legged creatures join in on the action, roaming between the yoga mats and frolicking with visitors.

Other group activities that also gained popularity during the pandemic include spike ball, pickle ball and disc golf.

Happiness and health science researcher Gillian Mandich, who founded the International Happiness Institute of Health Science Research, says gratitude is fuelling this attitudinal shift.

“Before the pandemic, when I’d ask people what makes them happy, they’d say a trip, or their wedding day. Now when I ask that question, I consistently hear things like going for a walk with a friend – things we didn’t realize had such a profound effect on mental health. There’s a gratitude now that wasn’t there before,” she says. “I’m hearing people say I get to go work out, instead of I have to go work out.”

Still, Vanderloo says the likelihood of sustaining these pandemic-inspired attitudes toward socializing over outdoor activities is an open question.

“Whether we fall out of these routines remains to be seen, but it’s my hope that people continue to make family time active and opt for activities that involve movement and getting outdoors.”