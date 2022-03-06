Carol Noriko Shimozawa Genn.Courtesy of family

Carol Noriko Shimozawa Genn: Traveller. Wife. Mother. Artist. Born March 30, 1940, in Ocean Falls, B.C.; died July 31, 2021, in Surrey, B.C., of breast cancer, aged 81.

When Canada declared war on Japan in 1941, one-year-old Carol Noriko and her family were forced to leave Ocean Falls, B.C., and sent to the farming town of Letelier, Man., where her father worked in the fields. The family fetched water from a nearby pond and strained it through a cloth before boiling it to drink.

When the war ended in 1945, the family found a tenement suite in Winnipeg’s north end, with one shared toilet and no running hot water. After joining the Japanese United Church, the children were invited to choose their own names for baptism. And so, Noriko chose “Carol,” after a girl in school whom she thought was nice. By 1948, her parents had saved enough money to buy a home in the family oriented neighbourhood of East Kildonan. One of the home’s greatest features was its bathtub with running hot water – a beloved and integral aspect of life in Japan.

At 19, Carol joined Canadian Pacific Air Lines as a cabin attendant and moved to Vancouver. Her older sister, Atsuko, had been marooned in Japan during the war, denied reunification with her family and was raised in Tokyo by relatives. Carol and Atsuko now visited during Carol’s layovers in Tokyo, but Atsuko told Carol she was too modern and westernized to make a good wife to a Japanese man. In 1962, a friend offered to introduce Carol to Robert Genn, a fledgling painter from Victoria. “During this period of my life love was in plentiful supply,” Robert would write, 20 years later, in his memoirs on art.

In August, 1964, Carol married Robert in a friend’s garden. They flew to Amsterdam, where they bought a Volkswagen Westfalia and embarked on a two-year honeymoon. Before that, they camped; nailing Robert’s wet oil paintings to nearby trees to dry or stashing them under the van overnight – only to wake to find them criss-crossed with the track marks of critters. With a cash advance from his art dealer, Robert had bought Carol a bathtub and strapped it to the roof of the van.

Carol and Robert moved into a home above the Nicomekl River Estuary in South Surrey, B.C. While Robert painted, Carol assessed the proclivities of their three young children; David, and twins James and Sara. She drove to a multitude of music lessons and studied classical guitar herself. She sewed costumes and clothes. When Robert had an idea to paint a girl in a blue-and-white-striped dress, he described it to Carol, and she made it. When he asked for one with polka dots, she made that, too. She reupholstered the furniture and planted strawberries in an old barrel. Carol loved Can Lit, music and movies. She collected ceramics; from Saltspring, from Mexico, from Japan. During school holidays, Robert and Carol took the children travelling. On an early family tour in western Europe, Carol outfitted her young children in woollen dress coats and deerstalker hats, only to waterlog them with three solid weeks of drizzling rain.

Carol started a small business with a friend, arranging dried flowers, and collaborated with Robert on his work. Early on, when he bought her a loom, however, she said, “I will do my own thing.” And so she played tennis and then golf.

Just as Carol had escorted Robert through the devotion of a life in art, she nudged, ached for and applauded the creative pursuits of others, including her children. Her style was low-key and steadfast. “We felt we needed to prepare you with the resilience that would be required for a life in art,” she explained. It turns out, like many things she dedicated herself to, she was good at it. She was good at making artists. Over the past few years, when it seemed her grown children’s creative triumphs might be outnumbering their setbacks, Carol continued her pep talks: “You are on your way.” “You have done the work.” “It’s all yours, now.”

Sara Genn is Carol’s daughter.

