Catherine Etta Beverly had an astounding maternal radar and intuitiveness

Catherine Etta Beverly: Wife. Mother. Grandmother. Artist. Born Feb. 26, 1935, in Toronto; died May 28, 2018, in London, Ont., by medically assisted death; aged 83.

Open this photo in gallery Catherine Etta Beverly.

Born in Toronto, Catherine (“Ca”) spent her early years spinning a majorette’s baton on the field at North Toronto Collegiate and in local parades. Idyllic summers were spent in Muskoka, Toronto’s cottage country, where as a teenager, she met her future husband, Jim. They married in 1957.

Born to be parents, the couple adopted two children, Susan and John. When Ca was told that 10-month-old John was available, but that he may have serious health issues (he ultimately did not), Ca was undaunted. “When do we pick him up?” she asked.

Story continues below advertisement

Ca marked every occasion in her children’s lives with extraordinary care and formality, lots of photographs and meaningful, heirloom-quality gifts. She believed this approach honoured their biological parents, whom Ca credited with making her a mother. In her 50s, when Susan and John were young teens, she began her first fight with cancer. When told she was unlikely to survive the brutal chemotherapy regime, Ca stared down her oncologist and stated firmly: “I have two children to raise. Watch me.”

Ca assessed people with astounding accuracy and had incredible maternal radar. If she had a bad feeling about something, her family wisely heeded her warnings, using her intuition as a sort of Magic 8 ball. Any plans that she’d attempted to talk her children out of would invariably result in some sort of drama, car trouble or a frantic call home for rescue. However, there was never an “I told you so,” just a knowing smile.

After Jim retired, the couple moved to London, Ont., in 1991. Ca was sometimes plagued with wholly unnecessary insecurity, so her family watched with admiration as she reinvented herself – making numerous friends, learning bridge, golf and joining a bowling league. She took up painting, participating in local art shows and selling some of her work. She often accused her children of buying her work, only to end up flattered that it was others who appreciated her talents.

When diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer at the age of 81, Ca was determined to live long enough to meet her fourth and final grandchild. As was her way, she overachieved, celebrating baby Catherine’s first birthday in hospital, three days before her death.

Ca and Jim were married for 61 years, modelling commitment, loyalty and love rooted in profound friendship. In the final months, their relationship went through a renaissance, as the typically warm but reserved couple became increasingly effusive with expressions of love, flowers and, somewhat unbelievably, texts full of heart emojis.

For a proud, elegant and active woman, the deterioration of her health was incredibly challenging. When all treatment options were exhausted, and her pain and suffering became intolerable, Ca made the brave and unwavering choice to pursue medical assistance in dying. Thankfully, it was a choice available to her.

In the end, she died as she had lived: incredibly well loved, with her husband, children and grandchildren around her. Honouring her choice and helping her navigate the assisted-death process were the last tangible, meaningful and loving acts we could perform for our beloved Ca.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Susan Nickle is Catherine’s daughter.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go to tgam.ca/livesguide.