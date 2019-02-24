Centenarian Amelia Brunswick worked hard to raise three kids on her own and still find time for fun

Open this photo in gallery Amelia Brunswick. The Globe and Mail

Amelia Brunswick: Autodidact. Mother. Sister. Survivor. Born Nov. 20, 1918, in Manchester, England; died Jan. 2, 2019, in Toronto, of natural causes; aged 100.

When Amelia turned 100, it was cause for four generations of her family to celebrate. Amelia was famous among family and friends for her often hilarious and usually unsolicited opinions, not to mention her terrifying glare when she was displeased. She was a woman of strong character and that sustained her throughout a long and challenging life.

The eldest of seven children, Amelia’s mother passed away when Amelia was only 15. This left her with a huge responsibility to look after her six younger siblings as her father would often gamble with the money needed for his family. She had to leave school when she was 12, as her family couldn’t afford to pay for the school uniform, and she apprenticed as a hat maker. Her millinery skills would come in handy later in life to supplement her income.

At 16, Amelia met Ralph, who was dashing in an Errol Flynn kind of way. She was swept off her feet and married at 17. Two of their children, Alan and Gloria, arrived in rapid succession. Ralph left to fight in North Africa during the Second World War and when he returned home, postwar Manchester was too grim; the family immigrated to Canada in 1947, getting a new start in Toronto.

The move was a difficult adjustment for Amelia, who missed her family. She returned to Manchester only to find that things were tougher there as a single mother. She and the children were back in Canada within the year. Amelia and Ralph tried to make a go of things again, even having a third child, Lorraine in 1953, but they had grown apart. By 1957, Amelia was a single mother of three and swiftly found work as a nurse’s aide to move on with her life. When her oldest children left home to start their own families, Amelia continued to work hard (sometimes at two jobs) to provide Lorraine with piano, guitar and singing lessons.

She was a voracious reader (there was always a copy of Taber’s Medical Dictionary on the coffee table), she was a self-taught pianist, a lover of theatre and film, was tremendously talented at sewing, knitting and crocheting and loved ballroom dancing. Amelia loved the medical profession and spent the remainder of her working years at Toronto Western Hospital, where she was known as Mrs. B., and where she kept her doctors and nurses on the gynecology ward strictly in line.

Fiercely independent, Amelia lived in her own apartment until one fall when she was hospitalized at 89. She spent the remainder of her years in long-term care, where all her caregivers called her Nana and grew to love this feisty woman, who never shied away from offering an opinion. Dementia’s only blessing was the blurring of her grief over the premature deaths of Alan and Gloria, both from lung cancer, while they were in their 60s.

Amelia was known as Mum to her children, Milly to her siblings and Nana to her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and she will be missed by all. She is the strongest woman we have ever known.

Lorraine Brunswick is Amelia’s daughter.

