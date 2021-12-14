Donna Cooper Speigel: Psychologist. Wife. Mother. Rower. Born May 7, 1943, in Toronto; died Aug. 1, 2021, in Sudbury, Ont., of cancer, aged 78.

Fairness was Donna Speigel’s calling. In high school, she wrote a paper about the racist bylaws of Galt, Ont., where her family lived at the time. Later in life, she brought home people in crisis to the dinner table. Some stayed overnight, some a few days, others a few months. One stayed a few years. They all overcame hardships and Donna helped them do it.

In 1948, Donna’s family had moved to Galt where her father opened a scrap business. Donna’s brother Neil was born a year later. In 1959 her mother was sent to West Park Sanitorium for tuberculosis and stayed for more than a decade while Donna lived with a high school friend and her brother lived with relatives.

In 1962, she attended the University of Toronto. She graduated with a degree in psychology, and then earned her master’s degree in 1966.

Donna met business student Mitch Speigel in a U of T library. In 1966, Mitch moved to his hometown of Sudbury to work with his uncle in the construction industry. When Donna visited Mitch that summer, she also met with the only practicing psychologist at the Sudbury Algoma Hospital. He said to her: “You need me and I need you. When do you start?”

Mitch and Donna pushed up their wedding date and married Sept. 1, 1966. Donna worked for the hospital for many years, and would later join the Catholic School Board as a psychometrist. Donna and Mitch had three children: Lisa, Jeremy and Dara.

Fair play is important when you have three children. And so are “thank yous”: Her children still giggle about the thank you notes they had to write. God forbid they’d forget! (After her death, Mitch laughed that she was the reason he “had to” send out 300 thank-you notes for condolences the family received.)

After Dara was born, Donna was diagnosed with cancer. She did not return home with the baby but went directly to Toronto for treatment. She was 31, and it would be her first bout with the disease. During the next 47 years, she faced this scourge six more times. Yet when anyone would meet Donna on the street or at an event, she always looked like a woman on top of the world.

Donna never wasted a moment and challenges strengthened her. She organized the first breast examination clinic in Sudbury and helped create the Cancer Centre in Sudbury. She was a member of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce. She began rowing in 1997, and joined the Sudbury Rowing Club. Ironically, as much as she loved the water, she hated swimming but still competed in rowing meets around the world. In 2012, she organized the FISA World Rowing Tour, bringing 60 international rowers to Sudbury.

Donna’s work was recognized with a “Woman of the Year Award” from the city, Ontario’s highest recognition for outstanding service to the community, and in 2012, she and Mitch shared the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for their service.

Friends were precious to Donna and to them she was completely loyal. But beware. Her “shit list” (as she called it) was a well-known fact. Once on it, you could move up or down, but never off it.

Donna’s friends always admired her garden. Perennials were her favourite and Donna’s garden was perfectly balanced in size and colours. No weeds! You could find her there every day of every summer. She also enjoyed cooking with Mitch; they entertained a lot. She loved butter, lots of it, especially on bread. Her six grandchildren remember the “butter breaks” she would take while they baked together.

In 2021, Donna was once again diagnosed with cancer. This time, she chose to die with dignity with her family at her side, in her treasured garden, in Sudbury, her favourite place in the world.

