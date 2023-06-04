Viswanathan Anand has been setting records in the world of chess all his life, so it’s no surprise that he is still registering achievements – this time for his longevity.

Anand was the first person to earn the grandmaster title in India, an event that kick-started the rejuvenation of the game in the historic birthplace of chess.

He went on to become a five-time world chess champion, inspiring millions of Indian players.

As a result of the Anand revolution, India now has more than 80 grandmasters and is one of the world’s leading chess powerhouses.

Last year, Anand broke back into the top 10 rating list of players. He has managed to retain that ranking, making him the oldest player on the list at the age of 53.

In fact, of the top 100 rated players in the world, just five are over the age of 50.

The stress of tournament play can be especially tough for players as they age. At a recent blitz event organized by the international chess federation, players were hooked up to monitors to check heart rates. As the clock ticked down, the heart rates soared into the stratosphere.

Yet a select few manage to maintain top form as they age, and Anand is in this category.

Vladimir Kramnik v. Viswanathan Anand, Bonn, 2008

Black to move and force a win. How?