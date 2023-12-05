Vote for your favourite Christmas treat in each head-to-head battle. Come back each day to vote until we have crowned a Christmas treat champion. Illustration by The Globe and Mail

In food, there are favourites – and then there are winners. Even when it comes to Christmas treats.

It might be hard to imagine crowning a single cookie, cake, drink or other sweet concoction as No. 1 when there are so many to choose from, but that’s exactly what we’re here to do. In the process, we hope to help you narrow down your list of must-make holiday recipes.

We’re putting 16 items head to head – from classics like shortbread and sugar cookies to newer favourites like candy cane bark and meringues, plus two beloved winter beverages. (And if we missed your preferred treat, please tell us in the comments.)

To participate, vote for your first choice in each battle, starting Tuesday Dec. 5. Voting will close at midnight, and reopen the next day for round two and so on, until we have named a champion of Christmas treats.

Once you’ve narrowed down which desserts you’re going to make, check out recipes for each contender from The Globe and share the fun with family and friends. Click to download a PDF of The Globe’s Holiday Treats Bracket.

May the best treat win.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail. Source photos Getty Images, Liam Mogan

Sugar cookies vs. thumbprint cookies

It’s cookie vs. cookie in the first face off. The simple sugar cookie is a seasonal classic, plus kids love to decorate them. The thumbprint, meanwhile, can be customized with different types of jam or fruit preserves.

Jump to the recipe for sugar cookies or thumbprint cookies.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail. Source photos Getty Images, Liam Mogan

Classic New York cheesecake vs. no-bake cheesecake

The New York cheesecake requires a bigger time commitment and yields a dense, rich result. The lighter Greek-influenced cheesecake, meanwhile, is quick to put together and requires no baking – terrific when you need your oven free for other things. Both can be topped with fruit of choice.

Jump to the recipe for New York cheesecake or no-bake cheesecake.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail. Source photos Getty Images, Liam Mogan

Bread pudding vs. eggnog scones

Turn store-bought Italian panettone into a hearty bread pudding. Or transform the humble scone into a seasonal indulgence with rich eggnog. Which holiday treat will you choose?

Jump to the recipe for bread pudding or eggnog scones.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail. Source photos Getty Images, Liam Mogan

Mulled wine vs. eggnog

There can only be one winning beverage. It’s a competition between hot and boozy vs. cool and alcohol-free (a word of warning to children, pregnant women and elderly folks, this recipe contains raw eggs). Will you pick warm and citrusy mulled wine or rich and creamy eggnog?

Jump to the recipe for mulled wine or eggnog.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail. Source photos Getty Images, Liam Mogan

Gingerbread cookies vs. shortbread cookies

You don’t have to be a pastry whiz to make one-bowl gingerbread cookies – just get your cookie cutters ready (and pick up some store-bought icing). Meanwhile, shortbread cookies can take less than 30 minutes to pull together. Many cookies can be favourites, but only one will be crowned winner.

Jump to the recipe for gingerbread cookies or shortbread cookies.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail. Source photos Getty Images, Liam Mogan

Yule log vs. pavlova with eggnog cream

Both of these holiday desserts are real showstoppers: The nut meringue yule log has a mascarpone and passion-fruit filling, while the light and crunchy pavlova is deceptively easy to pull off. After making these recipes, you’ll be sorry these are once-a-year treats – but which is best?

Jump to the recipe for yule log or pavlova with eggnog cream.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail. Source photos Getty Images, Liam Mogan

Cocoa-swirled meringues vs. chocolate candy cane bark

Two chocolatey treats face off in this showdown. Cocoa-swirled meringues boast a marshmallowy interior while the candy canes in the bark give a satisfying crunch.

Jump to the recipe for cocoa-swirled meringues or chocolate candy cane bark.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail. Source photos Getty Images, Liam Mogan

Christmas fruitcake vs. panettone

Two sweets fragrant with dried fruit – dark and moist fruitcake vs. light and airy panettone – go head to head. Which Christmas classic do you choose?

Jump to the recipe for Christmas fruitcake or panettone.

Thank you for voting. Come back each day to see which contender makes it onto the next round and vote to keep your favourite holiday sweet in the running.

Recipes

Sugar cookies ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 egg

2 tsp vanilla

2 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/8 tsp salt

Royal icing ingredients

4 cups icing sugar

3 tbsp meringue powder (available at stores that sell decorating supplies)

1/2 tsp lemon juice

1/2 cup warm water plus extra for flooding

Sugar cookie method: In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Scrape down sides of the bowl and beat in the egg and vanilla until completely combined.

In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Turn mixer on low and slowly add the flour. Continue to stir on low until a soft, sticky dough forms. Divide dough in half, flatten each half into a disc, wrap in plastic wrap and chill in the fridge for 40 minutes.

Line cookie sheets with parchment paper and preheat the oven to 350 F.

Once dough is firm enough to roll out, dust the countertop with flour and use a rolling pin to flatten to 1/4-inch thickness (keep the other disc cool in the fridge). Cut shapes out with cookie cutters and transfer to cookie sheets with a spatula. Repeat with remaining dough.

Place a tray of unbaked cookies in the freezer to firm up for 5-10 minutes to help them hold their shape while baking. Bake for 6-10 minutes, depending on the size and thickness of the cookie, until light golden on the bottom and along the bottom edge. Cool on a wire rack.

Royal icing method: In mixer bowl, stir icing sugar and meringue power until combined. Add lemon juice and warm water. Using the whisk attachment, mix on low to dissolve the sugar. Turn the mixer on high and whip until thick and glossy. Continue to whip on high until icing holds stiff peaks when you lift the whisk up. This should take about 5-7 minutes.

Transfer some royal icing to a piping bag fitted with a small round tip, or fill a disposable piping bag and cut a small hole at the tip. Cover the remaining icing with a damp paper towel to prevent a crust from forming.

Carefully outline each cookie with the icing. Keep the piping tip a few centimetres higher than the cookie to prevent squished or smudged borders. Allow to dry 15-20 minutes.

Stir water into the remaining icing 1 tsp at a time until it’s thin enough to smoothly flood the cookies. To test the icing’s consistency, lift up your spoon and let the icing fall back into the bowl. It should fall in a ribbon that sits on top of the icing for 8-10 seconds before melting into it. It usually takes 5-6 tsp of water. If the icing becomes too thin, whisk in icing sugar 1 tsp at a time until it thickens.

Pipe the thinned icing onto the outlined cookies and use a toothpick to move the icing to any missed spots. The icing will settle and smooth out as it sits. Allow cookies to dry until completely hard before painting (at least 2 hours up to overnight).

To paint the cookies:

Gel food colours (available at stores that sell decorating supplies)

Vodka or a clear flavoured extract such as almond extract

Paint brushes

Small bowls or plates

Use your paint brush to spread a smear of gel colour onto a small plate or bowl. Add a drop or two of vodka or extract to dilute the colour (these are used instead of water because they evaporate quickly and won’t make the icing dissolve). Try polka dots and stripes, or get creative and paint faces, names and trees with tiny decorations.

Allow to dry for an hour before serving.

Thumbprint cookie ingredients

2 cups unsalted butter, softened

2 cups granulated sugar

4 large eggs

6 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 cup thick jam or lemon curd

Thumbprint cookie method: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Cream butter until softened, then beat in sugar until mixture is light and fluffy. Beat in eggs one at a time, scraping down the sides of the bowl until fully and incorporated.

Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in separate bowl. Slowly add dry ingredients to wet and beat until just incorporated. Divide dough into four. Proceed with one portion for this recipe and wrap the other three in plastic and refrigerate until needed.

Roll dough into 1-inch balls and place them 2 inches apart on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Use your finger to make the deepest possible indent in the middle of each cookie. Fill with about ½ teaspoon of thick jam, or leave empty if using lemon curd and fill after baking.

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until cookies are lightly browned around the edges. Transfer to a rack to cool.

No-bake cheesecake base

2 cups crumbled gingersnaps

1/2 cup slivered almonds

1/2 cup melted butter

Cream cheese layer

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1/3 cup plain yogurt

1/4 cup honey

1 tbsp grated orange zest

Topping

2 cups fruit of choice

3 tbsp red currant jelly

No-bake cheesecake method: Place gingersnaps and almonds in a food processor and process together until almonds are finely chopped. Add butter and process briefly.

Butter a 9-inch springform pan and line base with parchment paper. Press cookie crumbs into base and about 1 to 2 inches up the sides. Chill for 30 minutes.

Whisk together cream cheese, yogurt, honey and orange zest. Spoon into a chilled shell. Chill at least one hour or overnight.

Place fruit on top of cheesecake. Melt jelly until just liquid and brush over fruit.

Cheesecake will keep for a week.

Crust ingredients

2 cups graham cracker crumbs (or Oreo cookie crumbs)

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter, melted

Cheesecake filling ingredients

35 oz (4 x 250g packs) full fat cream cheese, room temperature

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 vanilla beans, scraped

1 lemon, zest only

2 whole eggs

2 egg yolks

1 1/2 cups 35 per cent cream

Classic New York cheesecake method: To make the crust, add melted butter to the graham cracker crumbs and blend well (it should hold tight when packed in a fist). Press the crust firmly into the bottom of a parchment lined 9″ springform pan. Refrigerate for 20 minutes before filling with cheesecake batter.

To make the filling, preheat the oven to 230°F. In a mixing bowl, combine room temperature cream cheese, sugar, vanilla seeds and lemon zest. Beat in the bowl of a stand electric mixer using a paddle attachment (a hand electric mixer will also do) on medium speed and blend until smooth. Add whole eggs, and yolks, one a time, scraping the sides of the bowl in between for uniform incorporation. With the mixer on low speed, drizzle in the cream and mix until smooth. (Scrape the sides of the bowl one more time and continue mixing if needed). Pour filling into the prepared crust. Bake on a tray, on the middle rack of the oven for 1 hour 40 minutes. The centre of the cheesecake should still have a slight “jiggle” to it when it’s done and will set up firm once it has chilled.

Turn off the oven and with the oven door slightly ajar, allow the cheesecake to cool to room temperature (approximately 3 hours); this is to help prevent the top of the cheesecake from cracking.

Slightly loosening the ring of the springform pan about 20 to 30 minutes into the cooling process allows the cake to contract at will, keeping it from sticking to the sides, and therefore further preventing it from cracking.

Transfer the cheesecake to the refrigerator and chill for a minimum of 3 hours before serving.

Bread pudding ingredients

1 panettone (store-bought or homemade), cut up, about 10 cups

6 eggs

1 cup whipping cream

2 cups milk

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

whipped cream, for serving

Bread pudding method: Butter a 9 x 13-inch baking dish and set aside.

Cut panettone into 2-inch cubes and remove dark brown crusts. You will need about 10 cups. Place in a large bowl.

Whisk together eggs, whipping cream, milk, sugar and vanilla.

Pour over panettone and toss to coat. Transfer panettone and custard to the prepared baking dish, squishing the pieces around to absorb custard and to fill the pan in an even layer.

Set aside for at least 45 minutes or wrap well and place in the refrigerator overnight.

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Bake bread pudding for 35 to 40 minutes or until deep golden brown and puffed.

Cut into pieces and serve warm or at room temperature with whipped cream.

Eggnog scones ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup cold butter, grated or cut into bits

Chopped chocolate or fresh or frozen cranberries (optional)

1 cup eggnog, plus extra for brushing

Eggnog scones method: Preheat the oven to 425 F.

In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder and salt. Add the butter and toss to combine or blend with a fork or your fingers until the mixture is coarse and crumbly. If you like, add some chopped chocolate or fresh or frozen cranberries to the mix.

Add eggnog and stir just until the dough comes together. Pat into a 1-inch thick circle on a parchment lined sheet and brush the top with a little extra eggnog. Cut into 8 wedges and pull them apart on the sheet, then bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden.

Mulled wine ingredients

2 bottles hearty red wine

2 teaspoons ground nutmeg

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon or 2 cinnamon sticks

25 cloves

Pinch ground cardamom or five crushed cardamom pods

1 cup brown sugar (or according to taste)

½ cup orange juice

Mulled wine method: Pour wine into a large saucepan and place over medium-high heat until steam starts to rise from the liquid. Immediately turn heat down to the lowest setting. Add all ingredients and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally to dissolve the sugar. Ladle the mixture through a fine strainer into mugs. Garnish with fresh or dried berries or a slice of orange or lemon (optional).

Eggnog ingredients

4 eggs, separated

1/3 cup sugar (reserve 1 tbsp)

2 cups whole milk

1 cup whipping cream

Fresh grated nutmeg

Pinch of salt

Eggnog method: With an electric beater whisk together egg yolks and sugar until sugar dissolves and yolks are pale and fluffy. Add milk, cream and nutmeg and whisk until well combined. Refrigerate until cold.

Just before serving, whisk egg whites and a pinch of salt to soft peaks. Add teaspoon of sugar and whisk until firm peaks.

Fold into eggnog to make it extra light and fluffy.

If you want to add alcohol you can whisk in 2 to 3 ounces of bourbon or rum before adding the egg whites.

Heat up cold nights with mulled wine

Gingerbread cookies ingredients

2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup dark molasses

1 egg

Store-bought icing for decorating

Gingerbread cookies method:

Into a medium mixing bowl add 2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon salt. Mix to combine, then add the spices: 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1 teaspoon ground ginger, 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves and 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg. Mix again to combine all the dry. Now add 1/2 cup softened unsalted butter (1 stick), 1/2 cup dark molasses and one egg. With an electric mixer on low, combine until you form a dough (knead with your hands near the end to finish if necessary) and form into a small rectangle. Cut into two pieces, wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour. (If you leave the dough in the fridge overnight, let dough come to room temperature for 45 minutes before rolling).

Remove from the fridge. Lightly flour a smooth surface (and your rolling pin) and roll out the dough to about 1/8 inch. (If it crumbles a bit, just push it together lightly with your fingers to warm it up.) Cut out your cookies and place on a greased cookie tray. Bake at 350 F on the middle rack for about 6-8 minutes (start with 6) or until the cookies are browning. They will firm up as they cool. Decorate – store-bought icing is fine.

Shortbread ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

Shortbread method: Preheat the oven to 350 F.

In a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar (along with any flavourings you like, such as the grated zest of a lemon or 1/2 cup cocoa) for 2 to 3 minutes, until creamy and light. Add the flour, cornstarch and salt and beat on low speed or stir by hand until the dough comes together.

Press into a parchment-lined 9-inch square pan and prick all over the surface with a fork. Bake for 20 minutes, or until golden and set. Cool for 10 minutes in the pan, and cut into squares or bars while still warm.

Store in an airtight container for up to a week, or freeze for longer storage.

How do I make perfect shortbread?

Yule log ingredients:

2 cups sliced or slivered almonds, skin on

8 egg whites

1/2 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon cornstarch icing sugar for dusting

Yule log filling:

1-1/2 cups mascarpone

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons grated lime zest

1 cup whipping cream

1/2 cup passionfruit pulp (from two large or four small passionfruits)

2 tablespoons lime juice

Yule log method: Preheat the oven to 350 F.

For the meringue, toast almonds on a baking sheet in the oven until golden brown, about 6 min. Remove from heat and let cool completely. Line a 15-inch-by-11-inch jelly-roll sheet with parchment paper overhanging the edges.

Reduce oven temperature to 275 F. Place egg whites and salt in a large bowl and beat until frothy. Gradually beat in 1 cup of sugar a few tablespoons at a time. Beat the mixture with an electric mixer until thick and glossy, about 10 minutes. Beat in vinegar. Reserve.

In a food processor, whirl the almonds with cornstarch and 1/2 cup of sugar until the nuts are ground. Fold into the egg-white mixture. Scoop the mixture onto the parchment paper and smooth into each corner. Level top.

Bake until lightly golden but still slightly soft, about 1 hour.

Turn out the meringue onto a tea towel dusted with icing sugar. Cool a little, then gently remove parchment paper. Cover with another tea towel and let cool to room temperature.

For the filling, beat mascarpone with sugar and lime zest in a medium bowl until fluffy, about 1 minute. Whip cream in a separate bowl until soft peaks form. Fold cream into the mascarpone mixture along with the passion-fruit pulp.

Remove the top tea towel from the roll. Spread mascarpone mixture evenly over meringue.

Grasp the long ends of the tea towel and roll up like a jelly roll. Decorate as desired. Cut in slices to serve.

Pavlova ingredients

4 egg whites

Pinch of salt

1 cup sugar

1 tbsp white vinegar

Eggnog cream

1 1/2 cups whipping cream, chilled

3 tbsp icing sugar

2 tbsp dark rum (optional)

2 tsp vanilla

1 tsp finely grated fresh ginger

1/2 tsp grated nutmeg

Pavlova method: Preheat oven to 275 F. With a stand or hand mixer on medium-high, beat egg whites and salt until soft peaks form, about 1 minute. Gradually add in sugar, beating well the whole time. Keep beating until the mixture is thick and glossy.

Beat in vinegar and cornstarch until stiff peaks form. Mixture should be thick enough that you can turn the bowl upside down.

Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Trace a 9-inch circle in the centre of the parchment and flip parchment over. You will still be able to see the circle. Secure parchment to a cookie sheet with a dab of pavlova mixture in each corner. Spread mixture into circle shape on parchment.

Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Turn the oven off and leave the pavlova inside for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and slide pavlova onto a serving plate.

Whip cream with icing sugar until soft peaks form. Fold in rum (if using), vanilla, ginger and nutmeg. Cover the top of the pavlova with eggnog cream. Grate chocolate and/or nutmeg all over.

Cocoa-swirled meringues ingredients

3 large egg whites

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar (optional)

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

Pinch salt

1/2 teaspoon white vinegar (optional)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla or peppermint extract (optional)

2-3 tablespoons cocoa

Cocoa-swirled meringue method: Preheat the oven to 200 F.

In a large, clean glass or stainless-steel bowl, beat the egg whites until foamy; add the cream of tartar, if you have it, and continue to beat until the beaters start leaving a trail through the whites. In a small bowl, stir together the sugar, cornstarch and salt. Slowly pour the sugar mixture into the egg whites, beating until they hold stiff, glossy peaks and have the texture of shaving foam. If you like, beat in the vinegar and vanilla or peppermint extract.

Sift the cocoa over the meringue and fold once or twice with a spatula to create a swirled effect. Drop large spoonfuls onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, swirling the tops and bake for 1 1/2-2 hours, until dry. If you like, turn off the oven, open the oven door slightly and leave them inside as the oven cools. Peel the meringues off the parchment and store in an airtight container for up to a few days.

Makes 12 large meringues.

Chocolate candy cane bark ingredients

1 pound chopped bittersweet chocolate

1 pound chopped white chocolate

8 drops peppermint oil

3/4 cup chopped candy canes

Chocolate candy cane bark method: Line an 11 x 17-inch baking sheet with parchment paper. Adjust amounts for different sized cookie sheets. Set aside.

Melt bittersweet chocolate in a heavy pot on low heat, stirring constantly. Stir in 4 drops of peppermint oil or more to taste.

Spread chocolate evenly onto the prepared pan. Chill until set, about 1 hour.

Melt white chocolate in a heavy pot on low heat, stirring constantly. Stir in remaining four drops of peppermint oil, then add candy canes.

Spread white chocolate mixture over chilled dark chocolate, spreading to the edge of the pan. Chill until set. Break into pieces and serve.

Christmas fruitcake ingredients

6 cups of your favourite dried fruits (see method for suggestions)

½ cup chopped dried figs

½ cup candied orange peel

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp salt

½ tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp cloves

¼ tsp allspice

1½ cups booze, such as a mixture of rum, brandy or port

1/3 cup water

1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

½ cup demerara sugar

4 eggs

1½ cups self-rising flour

1 tsp vanilla

Christmas fruitcake method: Use dried fruits interchangeably, in combination or just one. Sultanas, currants, any variety of seedless raisins, apricots, figs, dates, glacé cherries, pineapple, pears and peaches all work well, or dried cranberries, cherries, blueberries and even strawberries. Use scissors to make short work of cutting dried fruit. Candied peels – orange, lemon and citron (a type of lemon peel) – are also interchangeable.

Combine dried fruits with dried figs and candied orange peel. Sprinkle in cinnamon, salt, nutmeg, cloves and allspice. Stir in booze and water. Leave to marinate for 5 days, stirring once a day.

When ready to bake, pre-heat oven to 275 F. Beat together butter and sugar until well mixed. Gradually beat in eggs, one at a time. Fold in self-rising flour and vanilla. Fold in all the fruit along with any soaking liquid. Divide between two 8-inch greased and parchment-lined cake pans (avoid black pans, which absorb heat and tend to caramelize the fruit). Cover top with parchment to stop the fruit from caramelizing.

Bake for 2 hours or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. (Fruitcakes are usually baked for a long time at low temperatures so that they cook evenly.)

Cool the cakes, then remove from the mould.

Panettone ingredients

3/4 cup water

3/4 cup + 1 tsp sugar

3 pkgs active dry yeast

3 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp lemon zest

2 tbsp orange zest

1 tsp salt

4 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup butter, softened

Melted butter for brushing

1 cup golden raisins

2 tbsp Grand Marnier

Panettone method: In small bowl, mix together water and 1 tsp of the sugar. Sprinkle yeast over top and set aside until foamy, about 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, in large bowl, combine eggs, the remaining sugar, vanilla, lemon zest, orange zest and salt. Add yeast, mixing until combined well. Stir in 2 cups of the flour. Add an additional 1 cup of the flour, stirring to combine. Using a wooden spoon, add softened butter, stirring until sticky but blended. Transfer to well-floured surface and add an additional 1 cup of the flour, kneading until not sticky to the touch. Using the remaining 1/4 cup of the flour, as required, knead 10 minutes, or until smooth and elastic. Dough should be soft.

Transfer dough to large buttered bowl, cover and set aside to rise 3 hours.

Meanwhile, in small bowl, soak raisins in Grand Marnier for 1 hour.

Once dough has risen for 3 hours, punch down dough and knead in raisins. Shape into round ball and place dough in 9-inch buttered round pan fitted with a 4-inch wide band of foil wrap. Using a sharp knife, cut a cross into top. Cover and set aside to rise about 1 hour, or until double in volume.

Preheat oven to 350F.

Brush top of dough with melted butter and bake 30 minutes. Brush again and bake an additional 30 minutes, or until hollow sounding when tapped on bottom. If top gets too dark, cover with foil.

Let cool in mould about 5 minutes. Turn panettone onto rack to cool.

Panettone takes the cake: How the Italian delicacy became a must-have for the holidays