Open this photo in gallery: Élisabeth Bélanger, co-owner of Maison Orphée, the Quebec City-based purveyor of quality oils and condiments.Handout

Cottages are meant to be restful – not stressful – so to ensure that everyone has a relaxing time (hosts included), it pays to do some prep work before guests arrive, including menus, the division of chores and organizing some (but not too many) activities. It’s important to leave time to nap and laze by the water with a good book. Élisabeth Bélanger, co-owner with her sister Élaine of Maison Orphée, the Quebec City-based purveyor of quality oils and condiments, says hosts should never be shy about asking guests to pitch in, whether that’s picking up fresh produce at a farm stand or showing up with a cooler stocked full of beverages. “Every little bit helps, and guests like to feel they’ve contributed to making a weekend at the cottage more special.” Here are Bélanger’s tips for being a consummate cottage host.

Before company comes

Every cottage is unique: Some are lakefront homes with all the modern amenities, while others are off-the-grid cabins in the woods. Hosts should brief their guests on the idiosyncrasies of their cottage so they know what to expect and what to pack. It’s a good idea to remind company to bring basic items that will make their stay more comfortable, such as sunscreen, bug spray, shoes or boots for hiking, beach towels and sweatshirts for when temperatures drop in the evening. Since food is a quintessential feature of cottage living, Bélanger recommends finding out dietary restrictions ahead of time, as well as personal likes and dislikes. “You want to be sure there is something for everyone.” For instance, if someone won’t or can’t eat gluten or dairy, there is no harm in asking them to bring food items they prefer.

Divvy up the grocery list

If a guest asks, “What can I bring?,” answer honestly. You might be miles from a store, so it’s always nice when company comes with a few extra items that you know you are going to need. For instance, if you can’t drink the water, ask guests to bring some bottles. If you are cooking the main meal, ask your friends to make the charcuterie board (leftover cheese is always a hit). If you don’t like making lunches, ask guests to do the midday meals. Ditto for breakfasts. And if you know that some in the crowd have a sweet tooth, suggest they stop at a local bakery and grab butter tarts, cinnamon buns and/or freshly baked bread. Adequate refrigeration is also often a challenge at a cottage, so Bélanger suggests asking guests to bring a cooler with extra ice.

Make them feel at home

Nothing says “We’re so glad you came” like a welcome drink, then a tour. Cottage septic systems can be tricky things, so always let your company know what can and can’t be put down the toilet. Familiarize them with the kitchen. Show them where kitchen essentials are kept – coffee, tea, bread, juice – and let them know that they are welcome to help themselves. Remember you are a host, not a servant, and guests always appreciate if they can help themselves to certain things. Little touches also matter. Bélanger likes to leave small cards on the bed with the message: “It’s great to have you this weekend.” She also sets out magazines on the bedside table.

Keep meals simple, but hearty

“I always tell people: Stick to the classics,” says Bélanger, referring to tried-and-true recipes she loves, has mastered and can “make in her sleep.” One of her go-to favourites is chicken skewers (Anthony’s oriental chicken brochettes). The meat is marinated in advance, the vegetables are chopped ahead of time, and the kebabs take no time to assemble. In other words, it’s easy. Other staples she likes because they are versatile include chimichurri sauce, which goes with fish, chicken or beef, and yogurt, which is good for breakfast, with roasted potatoes or as a marinade for salmon. And she always has fresh veggies prepped; they can be used with dips, to make a funky salad or tossed with oil, wrapped in tinfoil and put on the barbecue as a side dish. Another tip: Make salads that last for a few days such as tabbouleh, bean, pasta or cucumber. They are perfect with lunch or dinner – and as a healthy late-night snack.

Have a rainy day backup plan

Open up the old cupboard and get out the games. Nothing says cottage more than a good game of Scrabble or backgammon. Give guests options for half-day excursions in the area to a favourite swimming hole, hidden beach, mini putt or nature trail. If there are road cyclists, provide them with a map. “Remember, you don’t all have to be together all the time,” Bélanger says. “Give them the freedom to go and discover on their own.”