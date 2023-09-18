Open this photo in gallery: Daria Anna GoshulakCourtesy of family

Daria Anna Goshulak: Refugee. Matriarch. Ukrainian-Canadian. Woman of faith. Born Sept. 10, 1920, in Rohatyn, Ukraine; died Feb. 14, 2023, in Toronto, of natural causes; aged 102.

Millions of Ukrainians have yet again been separated from loved ones; forced into hardship and settled in foreign lands. These all too common themes today were Daria Goshulak’s reality in 1944. She responded with a life of perseverance, enduring faith and devotion to her native and adopted countries.

Daria grew up in Western Ukraine. One of six siblings, she was shyer than the others, more drawn to work than play. She loved to sing, though, and performed in a quartet with her sisters. She excelled in maths and when she graduated high school, took a job as an accountant at the local railroad station in Chortkiw, Ukraine. There she met Yevstahij (Ostap). They married in 1943 and planned to start a family, but their honeymoon period was short-lived. In March 1944, the Soviet Army approached Chortkiw and Daria and Ostap were forced to flee. Some of her family accompanied them, some were scattered. Her father and brother stayed behind. It would be 23 years before she saw her father again, 45 before she saw her brother.

Daria was nine months pregnant when they fled. She gave birth to Ada, the first of their five children, in a clinic in the Carpathian Mountains. Hiding from the Soviets and the retreating German army, there was no time to rest and recover. With a day-old newborn, she found herself by a cold stream, washing a cloth in which to wrap her baby. She felt overwhelmed but was uplifted by the sight of snowdrop flowers, a traditional sign of hope and new beginnings. She would recall that moment often and how those flowers gave her comfort.

The years that followed brought further trials as Daria’s family moved from refugee camps in U.S.-occupied Germany to Tunisia, where their second daughter, Katharyne, was born in 1950. They finally arrived in Toronto in 1952, penniless and with little English, optimistic that connections with extended family and friends would help them settle quickly. Ostap eventually opened a grocery store and Daria stayed home to look after their family, with three more children – Mary, Motria, and John – born in the nine years that followed their arrival in Toronto. In 1960 they purchased a four-bedroom home but had to rent out all the bedrooms for income, living instead in the common rooms downstairs. Finally, in 1969, the same year that Ostap was ordained as a Ukrainian-Catholic priest, they bought a home all to themselves.

While she never took a paid job, Daria spent her life working to help other refugees and immigrants to Canada, inspiring her friends to nickname her “Pani Dobrodiyka,” loosely translated as “Mrs. Good Deeds.” She volunteered for Ukrainian-Canadian social service organizations helping the newly arrived find work, sometimes paying their school tuition and accommodating many in her home. She continued this work after Ostap died in 2004, as she stayed in the family home, rarely requiring or asking for help.

While Daria was timid about her English, she didn’t need language to express her warmth. When Ada married Vincent, a non-Ukrainian speaker, she conveyed her love for her son-in-law with kind gestures, an open door and her excellent cooking.

As a “Baba,” Daria demonstrated patience and acceptance, gently encouraging the same in her nine grandchildren. She took her final trip to Ukraine in 2010 with her two eldest grandchildren – me and my brother Matthew. She showed us how to cherish being in a place she had once been forced to flee. She fulfilled a lifelong wish on that trip, too: swimming in the Black Sea off the coast of Crimea.

The last time I saw her we sat quietly on a bench watching her great-grandchildren play. As always, she prayed that all would be well. Her faith gave me faith. So strong was her peace that just being next to her could elicit the same in others.

Daria died peacefully, too, at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Adrianna Murphy is Daria’s granddaughter.

