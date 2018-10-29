Deirdre Murphy enjoyed a fairytale career at Kensington Palace

Deirdre Murphy: Curator. Fashionista. Adventurer. Fighter. Born June 6, 1975, in Montreal; died May 23, 2018, in London, England, of breast cancer; aged 42.

Deirdre Murphy lived her life on both sides of the Atlantic. Born to Irish parents in Montreal, she spent her formative years in Halifax nestled between two sisters. The Murphy women are strong and Deirdre was no exception. Never limited by location or language, Deirdre travelled from a young age. After high school she worked in Italy as an au pair and then explored Southeast Asia with her sisters before going to university.

Although she was a modern woman in every sense, Deirdre found her passion in history. With an honours degree from Dalhousie University, she set off for the prestigious Courtauld Institute of Art in London for an MA in the History of Dress. Deirdre found her two true passions in the United Kingdom: her love of dress, costume and fashion, which set her on a fairytale career; and also her marriage to Andy Craig, with whom she would live out her days. After working at the Victoria & Albert Museum, Deirdre spent 15 years working at Kensington Palace, a Royal residence. As a curator, then senior curator, she managed many exhibitions and the Royal Ceremonial Dress Collection for Historic Royal Palaces.

For those lucky enough to get a private tour of Kensington Palace (which she generously granted to friends, friends of friends, family of friends, friends of family of friends) one got to see up close and personal – gloves on please – Deirdre in her element, showing garments worn by Queen Victoria and Diana, Princess of Wales, among many other historical royal figures. Her immense knowledge, magnetic presence and impeccable personal style (she wore yellow tights with black polka dots to her job interview at the Palace) brought many offers to the table. She was a go-to expert for British TV shows about costume of the monarchy, and she was close to completing a book on Queen Victoria which will be published next year by Yale University Press. Had she met the Queen? Yes. Will and Kate? Yes. One of her last days in the hospital, as the secondary breast cancer spread to her brain, was spent taking in as much as she could of Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding. Anyone who knows Deirdre, knows she would have had many words had she been able to express them.

Deirdre was looking forward to her annual Canadian summer holiday at the most perfect cottage on the most perfect lake in Hubbards, N.S., with her most perfect husband. Deirdre took great pride in sharing Canada with Andy. From the time they met when she first arrived in London – both alone at a rock show in 2002 – they became each other’s tour guides into worlds unknown through both the great and the heart-breaking. Deirdre didn’t make it to the cottage but she will always be there in spirit, and her spirit is most definitely wearing a crown.

Catherine Stockhausen is Deirdre’s dear friend.

