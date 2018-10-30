Determined and headstrong, Susan Mitges was also a compassionate nurturer

Susan Carolyn Mitges: Mother. Nurse. Artist. Inspiration. Born on Aug. 25, 1957, in Chilliwack, B.C.; died June 7, 2018 in Montreal, of multiple system atrophy; aged 60.

We all called her Sue. But she always introduced herself as Susan.

Sue liked rules. It was an exacting way that marked everything she did: from her years as a critical-care nurse in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, to the exactitude of pharmaceutical drug trials, which was her final career move.

As youngsters when we lived in England, she was only about five years old when she brought home a little hedgehog to care for. It was to be her role in life: She was a nurturer. She always took care of us, especially her three sons. Her house was where they brought their friends to hang out, to share meals and goof around in the swimming pool. It was a welcoming place and the energy and love between her and the boys was palpable.

Sue was always picture perfect. When she skied in Quebec’s Eastern Townships, every spill was torturous; she’d pick every clump of snow from her gloves and sleeves and arrange each layer over the next before she would continue. In Sue’s home, everything had its proper place, was labelled and saved. Most people might be satisfied to keep the family vacation slides stacked in boxes in an attic. Not Sue. She spent hours scanning them before digitized photos made this redundant.

When she was diagnosed with multiple system atrophy in 2013, Sue was told the average lifespan of MSA patients was about eight years – sometimes 15. “I’m going to get 15,” she declared. Sue was determined, headstrong and stubborn. She would not stop until she got what she wanted. She was a force of nature.

While Sue could no longer work, she could make scrapbooks, an endeavour that channelled her gift of artistry and her role as the family memory keeper. A few years ago she made me, her younger sister, a bookmark with a crooked overlay of paper. I found it heartbreaking but symbolic: Do what you love and be damned those crooked edges.

As she deteriorated, Sue’s three sons – Chris, 31, Stephan, 27, and Matt, 24 – rallied. Stephan entered medical school at McGill University, in part because of her diagnosis: He thought he might go into research, specifically to discover more about MSA and perhaps work toward a cure. All three would take turns lifting her tiny body from a wheelchair into their cars so she could go to family birthday parties, for brunch and to their homes for Christmas to spend time with her two young grandchildren.

When Sue could no longer speak, she used a keyboard. Sometimes, as she slowly typed what she wanted to say, we could figure out the words and finished the sentence for her, to spare her the effort. Her last typed message to me was, “I love you.” I figured it out before she had finished and typed in the word “you.” She cleared the screen and slowly typed it out again herself: I love you. Because she wanted to do it perfectly.

Lynn Mitges is Susan’s sister.

