 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Life

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Lives Lived

Determined and patient, skilled craftsman Tapsa Rissanen made the Canadian Shield move for his family

John Rissanen
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Veikko Tapani (Tapsa) Rissanen.

Courtesy of family

Veikko Tapani (Tapsa) Rissanen: Family man. Electrician. Singer. Rock burner. Born Oct. 13, 1943, in Lahti, Finland; died July 3, 2021, in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., of lung cancer; aged 77.

Raised in the rural region of Pirkanmaa, Finland, Tapsa loved exploring the forests with his childhood friends. These were times of great adventure, highlighted by the discovery of a box of unused shells left behind after the Winter War (1939-40). Years later, he marvelled that everyone escaped unharmed from an afternoon spent devising novel ways to ignite live ammo.

Tapsa trained as an electrician and moved to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., in 1966. Later that year, at a party hosted by mutual friends, Tapsa met Anja, and they were married in May, 1967. He spent his career in the Soo, eventually operating his own electrical contracting firm for almost three decades before retiring in 2011. In the early 1980s, he worked briefly in the Yellowknife gold mines, where he used leftover building materials to create a sauna so he and his co-workers could relax after a long workday.

Story continues below advertisement

He was a quiet man but had a way with the words he chose to use. When a diplomat at the Canadian embassy asked what he would do if unable to secure work in Canada, Tapsa replied, “The planes fly in both directions.” While enjoying a sauna with someone new to the experience who commented that it was very hot, he said: “Hate like hell to get into a cold sauna,” and threw another scoop of water onto the rocks.

Tapsa never missed an opportunity to support the Finnish community and sang in Sault Ste. Marie’s Kaleva Finnish Men’s Choir for over 50 years. A highlight of this time was performing across Finland on many occasions.

Open this photo in gallery

Tapsa never missed an opportunity to support the Finnish community and sang in Sault Ste. Marie’s Kaleva Finnish Men’s Choir for over 50 years.

Courtesy of family

His days began and ended with coffee and something to satisfy his sweet tooth. He liked action movies but had a comical dislike for the actor Steve Martin. He wore Porky Pig neckties to Christmas dinner and won more board games than he lost. He could be relied on to always help a friend but he could be stubbornly resistant to change: Anja knew that if she suggested a home renovation project, Tapsa would eventually agree after dwelling on it for a few months. He was a skilled craftsman and would combine his vast technical abilities with thoughtful personal touches to build beautiful things. Wooden piggybanks made for family members featured birth year pennies and engraved plaques embedded into the underside. Despite recognizing early on that neither of his sons had much aptitude for this work, he made sure to keep them involved. Whether it was mixing concrete, hauling lumber or piling up firewood, John and Jason knew their roles – follow directions, do the grunt work and try to learn at least something along the way!

Above all, Tapsa was a determined and patient man. In 2005, the family camp needed to be replaced. However, a large outcropping of solid stone stood where one of the new building’s foundation corners would be. Rather than hire a professional, he decided to do it himself. Over several cold months, Tapsa spent weekends building bonfires beside the icy rock face. Eventually, the heat would crack it enough that a fragment could be wiggled free. Many fires later, he had worked the rock to the ground and the camp sits proudly over that spot. At the time, his family thought it amusing that he was “burning the rock,” but the work epitomized much of his character. To rise from humble beginnings to lead a life so rich with family, friends, hobbies and professional success, he had burned the rock his entire life. His grandchildren now continue the tradition, each burning their own rocks as they meet life’s challenges with the same grit displayed by their Pappa.

John Rissanen is Tapsa’s son.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go to tgam.ca/livesguide

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies