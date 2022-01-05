Lloyd Anthony Koller: Doctor. Handyman. Environmentalist. Reader. Born Nov. 1, 1929, in Lethbridge, Alta; died Sept. 8, 2021, in Edmonton, of pneumonia; aged 91.

Lloyd Anthony Koller.Courtesy of family

When Victoria Steblecki was 23 years old, she completed a novena, a set of intentional, devotional prayers for nine consecutive days, for a handsome, handy, holy husband, preferably Polish. Soon, someone arranged a blind date for her and Lloyd Koller.

Lloyd, not at all Polish, discovered that his date was a nurse at the same hospital where he was a young intern, and peeked at her beforehand. What followed was a hospital romance, and the couple often ducked into the utility room for a little privacy. The first food Vicki fed Lloyd was a cold cabbage roll, which he loved, so it didn’t matter any more that he wasn’t Polish. Lloyd proposed to Vicki later that year but as he bent to the ground, his knee slipped out of place and he had to instruct his beloved how to realign it. Somehow, during this exchange, the promise of marriage was made.

Lloyd grew up in Milk River, Alta. Known as “Curly,” a nickname that stuck even as he went bald as a young man, he was the first from that town to become a medical doctor, eventually specializing in radiology in Edmonton. Lloyd talked to everyone he met with an open attitude and generous heart. Many times, Vicki and children Kathy, George, Robert and John were kept waiting while he finished talking and laughing with others.

At home, Lloyd fixed things to last, often inventing a way to solve a problem by dipping in his “magic drawer” of recycled pieces to produce a “Lloydism.” Although he had every tool necessary, only he knew where it was. When picking berries Lloyd used a rake to hold down branches so he could use both hands to drop the fruit into a paint can suspended by a belt around his neck. When painting, he “put lots on.” When transplanting perennials in his flower beds, he watered “in deep.” When outside in the yard, he often said, “I never get tired of looking at this.” In his 80s, still shovelling snow and mowing the lawn, Lloyd declined a rototiller to use in his vegetable garden: “Oh, no, it is my pleasure. I just dig a little bit every day.”

Lloyd loved to hunt and fish, and built a cabin at Baptiste Lake in northern Alberta, where his children (and eventually, grandchildren) could explore the natural world and care for it as he did.

He liked to play the harmonica, and resident or visiting dogs often sang along. Once, his knee got knocked out of place by a dog. Always practical, the doctor and handyman popped it back into position with a rubber mallet.

A lean and spiritual man all his life, who said he “ate like a king” in Vicki’s kitchen, Lloyd never missed offering grace before every meal. He also felt strongly that no one should go hungry, and worked for the Edmonton Food Bank in his retirement.

As kids, his children and grandchildren were thrilled if Lloyd wiggled his prominent ears or gave them a half-stick of gum. He constantly chewed gum, which he claimed never made him thirsty, and satisfied him so he never ate between meals.

Lloyd encouraged education and reading because “no one can take away what’s in your head.” He believed in being kind to everyone and showed by example that what is left behind is love.

Katherine Koller is Lloyd’s daughter.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go to tgam.ca/livesguide