Doreen Charles stood up for Saskatchewan Cree - storytelling was her secret weapon

Doreen Charles: Advocate. Mother. Grandmother. Friend. Born June 12,1954, in La Ronge, Sask.; died May 26, 2020, in Campbell River, B.C., from cancer; aged 65.

Doreen Charles was the fourth of 10 children born to Grace and Roderick Charles. Her winters and springs were spent on the family trapline at Bow River and the rest of the year at their log cabin in La Ronge, Sask. Cree was Doreen and her siblings' first language. Her father was a prominent guide for southerners coming North seeking adventure and big fish.

Her parents placed enormous value on education, so much so that Doreen once begged to attend residential school. Her parents never let her go, but did encourage her to pursue an education in her hometown.

Doreen and Bertle Vancoughnett were high-school sweethearts and married in 1972. They had two children, Mike and Maureen. Doreen wasn’t one to coddle her kids. Maureen remembers her mother once running past her and Mike to get away from a bear that showed up when she was trying to snare fish. She taught them independence when she went back to work – both children learned to clean and to love cooking and baking, and still do.

Doreen joined Legal Aid Saskatchewan in 1979. Her no-nonsense attitude and understanding of Cree communities meant she was an exceptional advocate for her clients. It was exciting to fly around northern Saskatchewan providing legal services to the Cree, Dene and Métis peoples. Doreen quickly became both the brains and muscle of the La Ronge Legal Aid office, handling the dense and unwieldy docket at circuit court all across northern Saskatchewan. She was an absolute powerhouse in the courtroom and sent many a Crown prosecutor cowering, packing a formidable punch despite her 5-foot-1 frame.

She may have worked hardest on behalf of many Indigenous women in their family-law matters. Doreen would humanize her clients through storytelling – it was her secret weapon – as she understood the nuances of the communities and people she served.

She was instrumental in the creation of Saskatchewan’s Cree Court (which still operates today) and moved temporarily to Prince Albert in 2004 to help get the court running. Doreen taught many of the lawyers Cree, as well as teaching an evening class at the community college.

She cultivated many meaningful friendships and induced countless bouts of uncontrollable laughter with friends. Doreen always loved to fish and was often up at the crack of dawn to get her limit, especially for salmon after she moved to Campbell River, B.C. One of her biggest accomplishments was learning to play just one song on guitar: Me and Bobby McGee.

She was a great mom, but an even greater grandma. At her house, Emry, Wynn, Mikaela, Tanner and Brooklynn could never have enough candy or sweet cereal. She even tried to keep up to their TikTok dances.

Doreen worked full steam for nearly 40 years, until the summer of 2017, when she suffered a brain aneurysm and stroke. She fought hard to recover and made the difficult decision to retire in the fall of 2019. She moved to Campbell River to be near Maureen’s family.

Doreen and Bertle would divorce after 30 years of marriage, but they were in love until the end. She was at his side when he died in 2013, and when she had her stroke years later, Doreen had a vision that Bertle was standing by her bed telling her to get up and get going.

Always a northern Cree from “second post” (the second power-line pole on the La Ronge reserve), Doreen carried a snaring wire at all times on the off chance she would see a rabbit.

Julia and Tim Quigley, and Deb Hopkins are Doreen’s friends.

