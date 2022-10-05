Edward Balik.Courtesy of family

Edward Balik: Husband. Grandfather. Selfless. Autodidact. Born Nov. 11, 1938, in Romonowka, Poland (now Ukraine); died Dec. 21, 2021, in Winnipeg, of lung cancer; aged 83.

When Edward’s father was conscripted into the Red Army, he became the man of the house. Even at such a young age, he remembered seeing many atrocities during the Second World War, but also kindness from both German and Russian soldiers.

In the spring of 1946, Edward participated in one of the largest postwar expulsions in history. Most of his family and his whole village were loaded into cattle cars and relocated to Wimyarki, Poland (previously Germany). In his free time, he would go to the neighbouring village of Zagan, to its decommissioned prisoner of war camp Stalag Luft III to salvage items with his friends. The camp was later featured in the movie The Great Escape.

As his parents could barely read, Edward was self-taught and had the “I will figure it out” attitude for the rest of his life. At 12, he wired electricity into their home. At 14, he was sent off to boarding school and earned a diploma as a mechanical technologist. Upon graduating, he completed his mandatory service in the Polish navy as a submarine sonar operator and then joined the merchant marine. On his first international trip in 1971 he decided to jump ship in Halifax and ask for political asylum. He was forever grateful to Canada, the country that gave him so much when he had so little.

Edward settled in Winnipeg and met Julia Paseschnikoff at Club 13, which had the best live music dancing for immigrants in Winnipeg. They married in 1972 and were inseparable for the next 50 years as they worked on their house and garden, their jobs and raising two children: Tatiana and Anna (Anita).

Edward contemplated going back to school but with a wife and two small kids to support, his education was not a priority. Providing for his family was.

In 1977 Edward bought an older home, then demolished it, digging the basement by hand. He built a new house using lumber from the old house to save money. When the family moved, there was still no running water and everyone spent the summer going to the outdoor pool for showers. Edward worked non-stop, taking every overtime shift he could. It wasn’t until his children were grown that Edward and Julia took time for themselves. They started ballroom dancing and many hours of fun, fitness and friends were made at various dance studios in Winnipeg. He also started to take ESL classes where he enjoyed meeting new Canadians and providing them with friendly advice.

In 1986, after his father had died, Edward was permitted to go back to Poland and see his family. It was hard to return and see all the people he left behind and how they changed. It struck him how much older everyone looked than him, possibly because the life he left was so much harder than the one he found in Canada.

As a grandfather or Dzia Dzia, he spent as much time as possible in Kamloops with Liam and Mischa. The word “No” was not part of his vocabulary, whether playing with his grandchildren and building them a beautiful two-storey treehouse or helping Anita and her husband, John, fix their home.

Nothing made him happier than serving epic 10-course barbecues to his family. His perogies, barley soup and bigos (stew) were famous. He’d often give his grandchildren the last bite of food.

Edward taught his children and grandchildren that it was good to know lots of skills in life: Cooking, sewing, carpentry, science, math, history, electricity and so on.

After a lengthy illness, Edward died at home, surrounded by his family who loved him. He often said “we are living for them,” and that he did.

Anita Grover is Edward’s daughter.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go online to tgam.ca/livesguide