Eleanor Lynn Wood: Mother. Farmer. Funny lady. Public speaker. Born June 9, 1946, in Cambridge, Ont.; died May 12, 2023, in Hamilton, of cancer; aged 76.

Eleanor grew up in Sheffield in southwestern Ontario. The second of four daughters to Ken and Jean Stutt, Eleanor loved to tell jokes and cook up occasional pranks, including a legendary mishap that resulted in her falling down the hole of an outhouse. At the Sheffield baseball park, a teenage Eleanor caught the eye of a centre fielder named Harvey Wood from the nearby village of Troy. In her 1963 yearbook, there’s a glimpse into what would become a life-long love affair: “Her interests are Harvey, sports, Harvey and jokes, especially on teachers.”

Eleanor went to teacher’s college, taught for a short period and in 1966, married Harvey. After having three children, she settled into life on their 200-acre dairy farm in Troy. Eleanor was not raised on a farm, and her new life was filled with both adventure and misadventure: escaped cattle, calvings in the middle of the night, frozen water bowls, malfunctioning baling equipment and a tumble from the highest hay mow to the barn floor below. Her children – Jamie, Beverly and Jennifer – jokingly nicknamed their home the Little Farm of Horrors for all the crazy calamities they faced as a family.

Eleanor talked to the cows and named newborn calves for their official registration papers. She talked to the barn cats and the family’s many dogs – each becoming her new best friend.

Eleanor faced the ups and downs of farming with humour and an eye for life lessons, which she wrote about in short stories published in the American agricultural magazine, Hoard’s Dairyman, under the pen name Ernestine Hummingaway.

Eleanor’s quick wit, brilliant smile and easy way with people meant she was a natural at the podium. She was a fixture as an MC at the annual Rockton World’s Fair near Hamilton and began to get speaking engagements.

Over the next 25 years, she spoke about keeping a positive attitude to hundreds of groups across Canada and in the United States – groups as diverse as local Women’s Institutes, the OPP and the Royal Bank of Canada. Her speeches drew upon stories from the farm and featured Harvey prominently, often as a foil for her core message. Harvey rarely accompanied Eleanor but her audience would ask about him. Eventually, she made an oversized picture of Harvey’s face, taped it to a stick, and held it up so audiences could see who she was talking about.

Eleanor kept a folder of letters and notes she’d received over the years from people who described how her words had sparked change, caused a laugh that sometimes turned to tears or somehow made a difference for the sender.

Eleanor was an avid supporter of the activities of her six grandchildren and made friends wherever she went. “She knows everyone,” her grandkids would say after a quick trip to the grocery store took an extra hour as Eleanor fell into conversation with those she met in the checkout aisle. She was rarely on time and her excuse was often that she got stuck in a conversation with someone who could “talk the hindleg off an ox.”

After the first wave of pandemic shutdowns, Eleanor was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer. She faced the disease with optimism, strength and grace, even agreeing to be featured in a story in The Hamilton Spectator about patients whose screenings were delayed due to COVID-19. She beat the disease the first time.

In 1990, Eleanor gave a speech to the Canadian Cancer Society, and in a letter of thanks, the organizer asked if her message could be taped for “cancer patients who are sick at home.” Thirty-three years later, when her second diagnosis came she became one of those patients. Eleanor took to her computer daily, writing letters to people she knew, sharing words of encouragement and positivity, as she had done for years as a speaker.

Beverly Wood is Eleanor Wood’s daughter.

