Elizabeth Wilson: Communicator. Enthusiast. Adventurer. Friend. Born March 31, 1935, in Toronto; died April 11, 2022, in Cobourg, Ont., after a stroke, aged 87.

Courtesy of family

In 2001 Elizabeth went to a fundraising dinner. She had not previously met the hosts. The meal was delicious and may have raised $1,000. During it, Elizabeth secured $5,000 from the host for her own project, the launch of an All-Canadian Jazz Festival. She also enlisted two other new acquaintances as volunteers to manage the festival’s books, tents, power supply and other physical plant. Elizabeth wasn’t much of a jazz fan. She much preferred opera. But when asked to help with the festival, she quickly agreed. Her enthusiasm was contagious and she knew how to sell a good cause.

She always loved seizing new experiences. In 1983 she was asked, “What would you think of living in the Philippines for three years?” Without missing a beat she answered, “When do we go?” In the Philippines, she began collecting oriental ceramics and wrote a book about it.

Approaching 50, Elizabeth took up glassblowing and stopped after a year only because it was too dangerous: The benches were all set up for right-handed students and she was a southpaw. In her 60s she began painting and continued until her death. Many of her works sold to private collectors.

In her 70s Elizabeth went whitewater rafting on the upper Ganges in northern India. In her 80s she visited the cliffside tombs of Persian emperors in Iran. She visited or worked in three dozen countries of Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas, and made friends in most of them.

Elizabeth grew up in Toronto. She was an only child but part of a family of strong women. Her parents divorced when she was seven and she never saw her father again. Her mother was an early champion of the Stratford Festival and the Canadian Opera Company. From her, Elizabeth learned elegance in clothing and decor.

As a teenage boarder at St Mildred’s School in Toronto, she was courted by both a Princeton undergrad and a future Canadian telecom giant. She married a visiting Australian, Philip Wilson, but they divorced when their daughters, Julia and Diana, were in their teens. She imbued them with her own strength, curiosity and interest in food – packing artichokes in their school lunches and feeding calf’s brains to a new boyfriend. Visiting their home was like meeting three sisters.

In 1975 the University of Toronto appointed her director of information services. She was the first person to hold the job who had not been a full-time journalist, but she had a strong news sense, honed as a freelancer. Elizabeth also became the first woman to chair a committee at the university’s Hart House while that was still a male bastion.

From 1989 to 1996 she ran the Developing Countries Farm Radio Network (now Farm Radio International) which sent advice around the world. After retiring she wrote two books about fundraising designed to help agencies in the Global South.

In Port Hope, where she moved with her husband Ian Montagnes in 1996, she quickly engaged in community projects. She was president of Horizons of Friendship, a non-governmental organization serving Central America, and program chair of the Northumberland Learning Connection.

Above all, Elizabeth enjoyed people – meeting them, talking with them and entertaining them. But she did have strong opinions and was fearless in expressing them, including impatience. When she felt a conversation had been going on too long, she would say, “Well, ...” That meant, “Let’s change the subject,” or, “Let’s go.”

In 2018, while escaping Canadian winter in Paris, Elizabeth suffered a stroke that left this superb communicator handicapped in speech and writing. She fought hard to regain those powers. Just when she had reached a new plateau a second, catastrophic stroke hit. She never regained consciousness.

Appropriately, on the last afternoon of her conscious life she had invited two new acquaintances for tea and engaged them in non-stop conversation.

Ian Montagnes was married to Elizabeth for 38 years.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go online to tgam.ca/livesguide