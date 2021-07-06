Ella Spanjer always made room for a lonely soul at her dinner table

Open this photo in gallery Ella Spanjer. Courtesy of family

Ella Spanjer. Friend. Bridge Player. Flirt. Babi. Born May 22, 1925, in Horni Briza, Czech Republic; died April 9, 2021, in Toronto; after complications from heart surgery; age 95.

Ella Houserova was a saver. Frugality and self-denial were constant threads throughout her life. She would tell you that it was born of necessity as a penniless Czech refugee in London after the Second World War when she didn’t have enough money to “buy a flower for a friend.” She experienced the pain of poverty and discrimination and in many ways wore those scars like medals.

Ella’s preservation instincts ran just as deep. She preserved toys for future generations, she saved antiques and silver, important things and random things. Each piece represented a sacrifice she had made. She valued these acts and felt she was a cultural archivist of sorts. Her biggest challenge was preserving her husband, David Spanjer, from his unhealthy habits, namely a proclivity for 18-ounce steaks, bacon and Toblerone.

Ella met David when she was assigned to be his secretary at an engineering firm in Leeds, England. She tried to impress him by correcting his English and telling him her father was an admiral in the Czech navy (no such entity!). It wasn’t a great start, but after a drive to London with several roadside pub stops, a secret office romance had begun. They married in 1954 and quickly plotted their escape from Britain’s oppressive class society. They immigrated to Canada and settled first in Montreal. Ella’s secretarial skills got her a job in one day while David was scouring used car lots looking for his next sweet ride. Such would be their dance, as Ella managed the finances and David tested them. Ella worked until she was 67, firmly believing in the value and dignity of paid employment.

At 36, and with the help of an enlightened OB/GYN, their daughter Linda was born. Another daughter, Helen, arrived two years later. Ella was a good decade older than most of her new mom peers and her parenting style was lifted straight from Dr. Spock. She often told her daughters: “I would scrub floors to send you to university.” It was oddly comforting, but there was no mistaking Ella’s expectations of high academic achievement and its close connection with her maternal approval.

Ella preserved relationships and saved friendships from the abyss of benign neglect. There was always room for a lonely soul at her dinner table. She knew what it felt like from her days as an immigrant.

In her retirement, she played duplicate bridge to help preserve her brain. Sadly, Ella was never able to convince other family members to learn to play.

Ella grew into the role of Babi, or grandmother, slowly. She had high standards for her grandchildren and followed her own parenting wisdom of loving each child when they are the least lovable. But she adored babies, especially caring for their bottoms. Changing poopy diapers, sink baths and airing out a rashy, red bottom gave her a special and complete joy.

Summers at the family cottage gave Babi time to immerse herself in her grandchildren’s worlds. It also gave her a wide berth to ask intrusive questions, say inappropriate things and give unsolicited advice: “When you get kicked out of the house, you will come live with me.” As she grew older, each grandchild had a chance to return the love. Each one cared for her and basked in her love for them.

Ninety-five years is a long life by any measure. This was a life that was not without wounds and imperfections. I will save in my heart her curiosity about people (which horrified me at times) and I will preserve her “piece of Canada” in Muskoka. She was a lifelong student, one of a kind and always a work in progress. I hope I will be, too.

Linda Spanjer is Ella’s daughter.

