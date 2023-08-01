Open this photo in gallery: Nistowiak Falls is one of the highest cascades in Saskatchewan feeding into the Churchill River.Paul Austring/Tourism Saskatchewan

It looks like a lake, but it’s called the Churchill River. This northern Saskatchewan waterway was once a major thoroughfare for fur traders. Today, it’s the home of local legend Abel Charles.

Among his many claims to fame, Charles is the host of a popular Cree radio show, Achimowin, on which he discusses topics of the day in his Indigenous language. His audience includes listeners in the region and around the world (the show is broadcast on FM radio and online), but right now I’m lucky to be his only listener. As we roll out on a pontoon boat, deep into the verdant greens and sparkling blues of the Churchill River, he shows me how it all began.

Charles grew up on a rise covered in evergreens on an idyllic little cove called Smith Bay. “I was born out here, right on the trap line,” he says, pointing out the very spot. Back then, in the late 1950s, the land provided most of everything that people here needed. Fish in the summer, and a bounty to hunt and trap in the winter. “Moose, deer, caribou, lynx, grouse, rabbit – we rarely saw a store,” he says.

Now, in addition to his radio show and serving as an elder in the community, Charles leads tours that explore islands covered in evergreen boreal forest and girded by the granite of the Canadian Shield. Along the way, he shares his story. A big part of that is his language. “Cree has been my passion, my whole life,” he says. While Indigenous languages are struggling to survive in many parts of the country, here people still speak it on a daily basis.

“It’s a living language that will continue to adapt over the years,” he says, noting it will take effort by younger generations to keep it going. He explains the difference between dialects. Among them, Plains Cree, Swampy Cree and Woodland (or Woods) Cree, which is what’s spoken here, across northern parts of Saskatchewan and Alberta.

This relatively remote and endlessly beautiful corner of Saskatchewan, that has the tiny village of Missinipe as its hub, is known best by those who fish, hunt, hike and paddle it. The people who have made this place their home for millennia and blend their cultural and spiritual values seamlessly with the natural world around them.

Charles taught Woodland Cree to communities here as an Indigenous language instructor, and spoke it in Ottawa when, as a reporter, he asked a question from the press gallery during a press conference of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission when its interim report was released.

I hear it not just today, but during other parts of this great northern adventure. I get more exposure to the language during a day spent with cousins Andrew and Lester Roberts, who pick me up at the dock of Twin Falls Lodge, where I’m staying. As we skim across the water in Andrew’s sleek speedboat, they chat back and forth with one another in Cree.

Open this photo in gallery: Petroglyphs in the region are just one of the many signs that Cree communities have inhabited the land for hundreds of years.Mitch Doll

When we arrive at the top of Stanley Rapids, they say we’ll head straight through them. I think they’re joking; they’re not. Revving the engine, Andrew steers expertly, descending through the rushing water, as if he’s done it a thousand times. Which, of course, he has. It’s better than a roller-coaster ride. “You didn’t think I’d go down, did you?” Andrew says with a smile.

We cross a few small lakes and land the boat near a small tourist camp. Ascending a path through the forest, we reach Nistowiak Falls after a 15-minute walk. One of the highest cascades in the province, they froth and thunder over several levels, draining Lac La Ronge into the Churchill. Nistowiak, in Cree, refers to the convergence of waters.

On the way back we stop to observe a series of rock paintings, human figures and the unmistakable form of an animal with big antlers. We also make a stop at Holy Trinity Anglican Church. Dating back to 1854, it’s a provincial historic site, recognized as the oldest wood-frame church in Canada west of the Red River, and the oldest standing building in Saskatchewan. Lester heads inside, and moments later I hear the organ going. I step inside to see him playing it. Andrew pulls out a hymnal and selects a random song. Half the page is printed in the Latin alphabet, the other in syllabics. He translates a few words for me.

I think back to my time with Charles. He explains that a number of language-related projects are in the works, from mapping the region using traditional Indigenous names to Cree translation apps. For it to work, he says, the community needs to buy in, and commit to conduct its business and ceremonial life in the traditional tongue.

Will the language survive? “I do have hope, I do,” he says. “If you don’t know your language and culture, you’re off-balance. We need to act now.”

