 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Life

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Lives Lived

Eric Amit understood that kindness and education could change the world

Anthony Scoggins and Hilary Amit
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Harris Royston (Eric) Amit.

Courtesy of family

Harris Royston (Eric) Amit: Humanitarian. Teacher. Gardener. Man of faith. Born Jan. 27, 1929, in Colombo, Sri Lanka; died Feb. 13, 2021, in Antigonish, N.S., of congestive heart failure; aged 92.

Eric was born into the stratified social order of Colombo in the 1930s. His father was Muslim, his mother an Anglican of British tea planter background. The challenges of growing up biracial and multiethnic were further compounded by the sudden death of his father when Eric was still young.

The family teetered on the edge of destitution as Eric’s newly widowed mother strove to establish herself as a self-employed seamstress. She reconnected with a childhood friend who had since married the wealthiest man in Ceylon and they were unexpectedly welcomed into the opulent household.

Story continues below advertisement

The almost-Dickensian ups and downs of Eric’s childhood made a deep impression. He understood that the obstacles faced by the poor are significant and deeply unfair. Eric devoted his professional life to addressing these injustices. He also understood that simple acts of kindness – caritas – could transform lives. This insight informed the gentle, generous nature of Eric’s relationships.

Sponsored by his new patron, Eric enrolled in university to study geography where he met and courted Amybelle Ambuldenyia. Family lore has it that his opening line was a hopeful “Would you like to borrow my pencil? It’s much sharper!”

Shortly after graduation, Amy and Eric married. Amy soon had her hands full with an expanding family while Eric built his career in the Ceylon Civil Service, providing leadership to land-settlement schemes to improve the lives of impoverished farmers. This work meant the family lived in rural areas, a time fondly remembered by his children who bounced around in the back of a Land Rover making impromptu stops by rivers and waterfalls for a swim and picnic.

By the late 1960s, Eric’s promotion meant the family returned to Colombo but political uncertainty and ethnic tensions were on the rise. In 1971, Eric and Amy immigrated to Canada with their four children, Minoli, Iromi, Hilary and Udeni.

Landing first in Newfoundland, Eric soon secured a job as a lecturer at the Coady International Institute in Antigonish, N.S. Before he could settle in, Eric was approached by the World Council of Churches to lead a huge reconstruction program in Bangladesh.

Amy and Eric quickly conferred and agreed on what had to be done. Within days, Eric was boarding a plane to Dhaka, leaving Amy and the children behind. In the years to follow, Eric was regularly ribbed for “abandoning” his family in the midst of a blizzard. In fact, the Amits were warmly welcomed to their new home in small-town Nova Scotia. When Eric returned, his family was fully versed in cooking lobster and similar local survival skills.

For the next 20 years, Eric was both a beloved teacher and a respected executive director at Coady, dividing his time between university lecture halls in Antigonish and training centres around the world. He brought rigour and insight to the teaching of development practice to a generation of community leaders.

Story continues below advertisement

Eric was an engaged if soft-hearted father and grandfather, leaving matters of domestic management and discipline to Amy. Each December, he applied his project-management skills to the planning and implementation of elaborate Christmas decorations and gatherings that were the talk of the neighbourhood.

Upon retirement, Eric received many honours for his lifetime of service, including the UN Association’s Global Citizen Award. Yet he found his greatest pleasures puttering around his impressive back garden, mobilizing grandchildren into work teams with characteristically modest incentives: a penny per worm imported, a nickel for each dandelion with roots exported!

When Amy became ill, Eric seldom left her side. With his failing eyesight and her dementia, they muddled through the challenges of daily life together. When Amy died in 2018, Eric moved into a nursing home where he welcomed family and visitors and flirted gently with the nurses. He was gracious and self-effacing to the end.

Anthony Scoggins is Eric’s colleague and Hilary Amit is Eric’s son.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go to tgam.ca/livesguide

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies