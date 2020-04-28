Erin Driscoll-Davies loved teaching kids the joy and freedom of riding

Open this photo in gallery Erin Driscoll-Davies. Robyn Buckler/Courtesy of family

Erin Driscoll-Davies: Daughter. Scholar. Equestrian. Friend. Born Aug. 13, 2000, in London, Ont., died Nov. 28, 2019, in St. Catharines, Ont., of sudden cardiac arrest; aged 19.

Erin was not easily ignored. She had an active open mind and liked to share what was in it. She demanded, and usually got, the attention she sought using logic, humour, charm and sheer persistence.

For her first two years, Erin had two modes: screaming or else observing the world silently with remarkable blue eyes made seemingly larger by her lack of hair. At 2, she grew golden curls and, giving up both screaming and silence, talked endlessly from then on.

She talked about everything, exploring all issues pro and con, esoteric (the superiority of the Oxford comma) or obvious (her hair). With any idea, she was like a lion with a hunk of meat: She grabbed it, shook it, pounced on it, chewed it, digested it and moved on.

Erin was enjoying her second year of Concurrent Education at Brock University, an excellent student well liked by professors and peers. She loved teaching – whether it was tutoring a young neighbour on the beauty of algebra or revealing the joy and freedom of riding. On her last morning, she was on her way to a teacher-shadowing assignment, pointed toward what she loved.

Erin’s family lovingly called her “high-maintenance.” She shared her anxieties and her passions loudly and often. She hated planes, lightning, elevators, Jell-O (“it jiggles”), needles.

But she also wanted to share the good things. She loved the musical Hamilton, she could recite all the lyrics and wanted you to hear her do so. At 18, she took up figure skating, taking two buses to get to her weekly lesson. She could tell you all the current champions, their coaches and their chances at the World Figure Skating Championships (to which she had tickets). Cosplay at FanExpo was a family tradition, with Erin transformed as Kaylee from Firefly or half of the imposing Argonath from The Lord of the Rings.

Erin worked hard, was frugal and had built up a modest nest egg. For clothing, she took aim at her older sister’s closet and, with typical tenacity, usually got the desired item. But she splurged on her gown for high-school graduation and looked spectacular, magnetic eyelashes and all.

Erin learned to ride when she was 10 at summer camp. Volunteering, she assisted disabled children at SARI (Special Abilities Riding Institute) near London, Ont. She competed in Trillium-level equestrian meets. But her real passion was the wider life of the “barn” and the long-time friends she made there. She directed summer camp, taught lessons, cleaned stalls and often cared for her coach's children. Rain, sleet, snow (or even the dreaded lightning) she trudged out to the field, often calf-deep in mud to fetch and return horses for lessons.

Erin binge-watched Stranger Things, which she somehow worked into her English assignment on postmodernism, and Anne with an E. Anne Shirley was truly Erin’s “kindred spirit” – lively, curious, intelligent, affectionate, frequently humble and often found on horseback.

Erin expressed affection easily and often. The parents she adored were "Marsha" and "Greg" to her. She shared sibling wrangles with Sydney, who was also her model, idol and comforter on a bad hair day.

Erin made contact often. An unremarkable e-mail sent the night before she died said, “Call me, even if it’s late :).” But I’d had a full day and didn’t see it. How I long to make that call and hear her usual cheery response, “Hi Gramma. I’m great! How about you?”

Sharon Driscoll is Erin’s grandmother.

