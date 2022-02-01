Jim Pollock: Farmer. Politician. Family man. Jeopardy devotee. Born July 8, 1930, in Rawdon Township, near Stirling, Ont.; died Oct. 28, 2021, in Peterborough, Ont., of cardiac arrest, aged 91.

Jim Pollock was born on a dairy farm in 1930, one of five children and the youngest of three sons. He loved school but was only able to finish Grade 9 as he was needed on the farm in the war years. By age 23, he took over the family farm just as he married his sweetheart, Jean Wallace in August 1953. They had met at a family wedding and it was love at first sight.

In the first months of the marriage, Jim suffered from polio but he survived and made a full recovery. He was fond of saying, “I was one of the lucky ones. I was carried in and walked out. Many walked in and were carried out.”

Jim and Jean formed a loyal, loving partnership and raised four children: Virginia, Lyle, Kevin and Heather. Jim could be stubborn as both a father and farmer – chores were not optional and it was his way or the highway. Jim always did his own share, so he expected no less from others. Jim and Jean were very proud to send all four children to university, which was rare at the time. And since Jim never wanted to leave the farm, he was likely glad that his sons did not want to take it over.

While Jim could fix anything on the farm, he did not embrace computers at all. Jim milked cows twice a day until he was 59 and one night a year was spent away from the farm as a holiday. But even on the busiest haying day, noontime was reserved for Jeopardy!, with Art Fleming then the host.

Jim’s innate sense of fairness meant he wanted more for the farmers and labourers in his sprawling, rural riding. He was elected councilman for Rawdon, and then its reeve between 1973 and 1980. While still actively farming, he then turned his attention to provincial politics. He won the Conservative nomination for Hastings-Peterborough in 1981 and was elected three times to the Ontario Legislature. He worked to help small towns and he and Jean tried hard to attend every 50th wedding anniversary and every 80th and 90th birthday party to bring greetings from the province.

Jim was crushed when he lost the 1990 election but in his usual stoic fashion, he carried on.

By this time, Jim and Jean had switched to beef farming and, despite his heart problems, continued farming for 20 more years. He never missed an episode of Jeopardy! and adored “new” host Alex Trebek. One of the highlights of his life was attending three tapings of the show in California in 2008 on a visit to see Heather.

At age 79, he switched to cash crops (no animals) for the next 10 years. At 89, he was climbing into his huge tractor with the help of a cane and walker. Jim’s tenacious refusal to accept the inevitable kept him going. And Jean agreed with him as she always did.

Nearing 90, Jim was forced by old polio troubles and cardiac issues to move into long-term care. He accepted his physical limitations and did not get depressed. It was his stubbornness, determined optimism and sheer pragmatism that helped him survive as long as he did. The real tragedy of this growing-old saga is that Jean went to a retirement home at the same time, which meant they were not together for the last 15 months of their 68-year marriage. Volunteers drove Jean to his bedside often and his TV was set to watch Jeopardy! daily. During the pandemic, video calls meant he regularly talked to his children and two grandchildren.

Somewhere in heaven, Jim is looking down on his family and his old farm as its guardian angel. Perhaps he is talking to Alex Trebek.

