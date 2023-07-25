Open this photo in gallery: Herbalist and educator Lori Snyder leads nature and foraging walking tours in Vancouver. Ta7taliya Nahanee, left, of the Squamish First Nation, and Lara Cisneros, right, a garden caretaker, joined her on a recent walk.Jennifer Gauthier/The Globe and Mail

I am deep in conversation with Lori Snyder, a Métis herbalist and educator, who is sharing her knowledge about the medicinal and edible plants surrounding us. Rose hips here, dandelion root there, Oregon grape, pine tips, the list goes on. But we aren’t deep in the forest of Squamish, B.C. where Snyder grew up. We are in Hinge Park, at the corner of Columbia and West 1st Avenue, in the heart of urban Vancouver.

How Snyder, owner of the B.C.-based Earth and Company, came to lead nature and foraging walking tours like the one I’m on is quite simple: “I have always had a love of the forest,” she says.

The slightly longer version: When she was a child, her neighbour, an Irish immigrant, didn’t know what the plants were in the forest behind their homes in Squamish. So, she got herself a book and learned to identify different vegetation – miner’s lettuce, salmonberry, cottonwood tree, etc. – and then walked all the kids, including Snyder, through the back trails to teach them, too. Later, when Snyder was in her twenties, she became interested in aromatherapy, which led her to herbalism and then urban permaculture.

“For most people, foraging is not about exotic plants and going out deep into the forest,” Snyder says. “It’s about finding what’s in your own backyard.”

Spending time with Snyder is memorable for two reasons. She’s incredibly charismatic – this is clearly something she was born to do. And our city stroll, unlike other walking tours I’ve been on, is very tactile.

“I bring samples with me. I want to engage everyone’s senses,” Snyder says. “I recognized I didn’t do well in school because of the way it’s structured. Read a book and let’s test you on comprehension? No. Tell me a story. Let me taste it. Let me feel it. Let me smell it. It will help to anchor that information.”

Speaking of taste, as we make our way further into our walk, Snyder offers me a sample of her honey and apple cider vinegar infused with plants she foraged from the land around us. For people on her tours who aren’t from the Vancouver area that get a taste for these local edible plants, Snyder says don’t fret – the wild flora she showcases are usually found in many locations across Turtle Island, a.k.a. North America, and abroad.

Open this photo in gallery: Snyder designs her tours to teach visitors about Vancouver and give them knowledge about how to forage in their neighbourhoods at home.The Globe and Mail

“Plus, it gets them thinking about what the native plants are in their area,” she says. “And then, what are some of the medicine plants that are easy to grow in your garden? Like lavender, sage and rosemary to tea plants, holy basil, peppermint and St. John’s wort.”

Snyder’s tours go beyond identifying and sampling plants, too. They help answer questions like: How do I eat that dandelion? How do I collect those wild berries?

Due to the intimate and participatory nature of the tours, this is space for some more complicated conversations, too. Like Snyder’s thoughts on the word “foraging” – she’s partial to the term “relationship” instead.

“To me, foraging is saying: I’m out getting what I need,” she says. “But what am I doing in reciprocity? Am I collecting some seeds? Am I pulling some of the invasive plants out so that native plants don’t get strangled? Am I only just taking 10 per cent? Am I making sure it’s from a large, healthy stand and not from a small one? Who else might be eating from this space? There needs to be a lot of understanding and responsibility in that reciprocal relationship.”

She acknowledges many herbalists and naturalists who have taught her over the years and recommends many resources for those who want to learn more, including books To Speak for the Trees by Diana Beresford-Kroeger, The Wild Wisdom of Weeds by Katrina Blair, Held by the Land by Leigh Joseph, Pathways to Healing by Don Ollsin, We Are the Ark by Mary Reynolds and Finding the Mother Tree by Suzanne Simard.

She also points to Talaysay Tours, another tour company in Vancouver run by Candace Campo, as well as Homegrown National Park, a website run by agriculture professor Doug Tallamy that offers resources about regenerative biodiversity and native plants.

Snyder’s 90-minute tours are capped at 20 people – “classroom size,” she says – and traverse parks, vacant lots and public green spaces across the city. She runs some public events, like herb-planting workshops, and for private tours, she’ll choose a route that is close to whatever Vancouver neighbourhood you’re staying or living in. Snyder uses a sliding scale model for pricing, so cost depends on the size of the group, length of the tour and income level. She hopes that her tours show people how we can engage with and regenerate the urban landscape.

As our time together wraps up, she says something that will stick with me: “I’m truly just a messenger. You can define me as Métis or Indigenous or whatever, but really, I’m just a citizen and we have some work to do on our beautiful planet, our home. It’s not just Vancouver, it’s the whole earth. I want this beautiful abundance and these regenerative practices to happen all over the world.”

Learn more about Lori Snyder’s tours at instagram.com/earthandcompany.