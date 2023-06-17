Investment buy

Views from the top

1.3 billion. That’s how many views the new Dyson Airstrait straightener has already racked up on TikTok despite its $699.99 price tag (gulp). Now, if you’re already a fan of its vacuum, similar rigour has been invested in innovation here. Last fall, the company announced more than $766-million will be committed to the “research and technology development across its beauty portfolio, announcing plans to launch 20 new beauty products in the next four years.” The brand also conducted a global hair study that reports seven out of 10 people say their hair is damaged. Conveniently, this new trussed-up gizmo is made to prevent hair damage thanks to a “high-pressure blade of air” which dries and straightens at once, and notably, it is designed without hot plates, which have a bad rep for compromising hair health. So, what’s the ROI? Well, the promise of shiny, selfie-ready hair wrapped up in one tool (that can potentially replace your hair dryer and your straightener) and less time and money spent on salon visits for blow-outs and damage control. For all those in favour? Say aye.

Retail news

Open this photo in gallery: aaniin is a streetwear line and a new store in Toronto.Handout

Say hi to aaniin

Aaniin means “hello” in Anishinaabemowin (Ojibway language) and it is also the name of a streetwear line and new store in Toronto. Home to more than 25 Indigenous brands, owner Chelsee Pettit is supporting fellow Indigenous designers and sharing stories. For example, the Tkaronto crewneck sweatshirt is from the Mohawk word “Tkaronto” (which translates to where the trees are standing in the water) and celebrates the city’s Indigenous history in a gender-neutral design and sizing that anyone can wear. About cultural appropriation versus appreciation, the store’s website, aaniin.shop, explains, “There is a wide difference between wearing items that incorporate and respect Indigenous people versus items that are ceremonial, or mocking the culture. You should be aware of non-Indigenous corporations that use ‘native inspired’ designs artwork, or beadwork. We encourage people to shop directly from Indigenous sources.”

Open this photo in gallery: Maguire's satin flower clip.Handout

Trending

The rise of rosettes

From one year to the next, spring runways are often married to floral inspiration, and this season, the rosette takes the stage. With an an appliqué on a shoulder strap, hem of a gown or emblazoned on a tote bag, rosettes have top billing at Dries Van Noten and Prada, and have been worn by red-carpet stars such as Zendaya and Michelle Yeoh. And just in time for weddings and proms, Montreal-based footwear company Maguire has launched a floral capsule collection. For as little as $15, you can clip on a handmade satin rosette shoe clip onto your ballet flats, or indulge in a strappy high heel, $250, with petal appeal.

Collab

Open this photo in gallery: FootJoy x Todd Snyder collection.Handout

Clubhouse style

Why not toast Canadian Nick Taylor’s headlining win at the RBC Canadian Open with an extra boost of style on and off the green? Golf shoe and clothing company Footjoy has been a go-to for pro players for decades (this spring, both Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson have been spotted wearing their pro footwear) and now they’ve partnered up with designer Todd Snyder, whose pedigree includes being at the creative helm of Polo Ralph Lauren, the Gap and J.Crew. The collab, dubbed the Todd Snyder x FootJoy The Back Tees Collection, combines 1960s and 70s inspiration with refined finishes. Think a cotton-cashmere sweatshirt or a mercerized sweater in a retro-athletic palette of blacks, blues and olives. Sprinkled in are geometric and jacquard prints and to top it off, this new collection with an old-school vibe coincides with Footjoy’s 100th anniversary.

Oh Canada

Open this photo in gallery: Lab-grown diamonds brand Vrai has opened its first showroom in Toronto’s Yorkville.Handout

Jewellery spotlight

According to the State of Fashion 2023, a report by McKinsey & Company in partnership with media hub the Business of Fashion, formal and occasion wear is set for a rebound. It states: “39 per cent of fashion executives expect sales of occasion wear to be among the top three growth categories in 2023.” With the increased sales, two brands, helmed by Canadians, are set to add sparkle to your glam attire. Toronto-based jeweller Dean Davidson is celebrating his 15th anniversary with a special edit of 15 must-haves, and celebratory limited-edition scarves that showcase those jewels in a design by Toronto artist Yaw Tony. And online and buzzy lab-grown diamonds brand Vrai has opened its first showroom in Toronto’s Yorkville, where fine-jewellery fans will find a cut-to-order custom diamond service. First, choose your favourite shape from 30 options and then Vrai will plan, cut, polish and grade the final cut from a rough gem sourced from its zero-emission foundry. The company plans to expand to 13 locations, under the guiding hand of Mona Akhavi, who is an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in Canada winner.