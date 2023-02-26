Retail

Levi’s will be collaborating with other brands to reimagine the 501 through their creative lens.Handout

Jean machine

Levi’s 501 Original (levis.com) turns 150 this year. To fete this milestone, the denim brand has launched a year-long campaign called the Greatest Story Ever Worn. Its continuing festivities include special digital and in-store experiences that celebrate the spirit of the style and its influence on pop culture and fashion, including a pop-up space that will debut at the Toronto Eaton Centre this May. Levi’s will also be collaborating with other brands to reimagine the 501 through their creative lens. Most recently, Stussy gave the jeans its signature SoCal surf treatment, pictured here, through a rugged, worn wash.

Trending

3-D printing is emerging as a solution for many fashion labels.Alexa Mazzarello/Handout

New dimension

As fashion innovators continue to find new ways to reduce the negative environmental and societal impacts of clothing, 3-D printing is emerging as a solution for many fashion labels. One such brand is Olbrich Knitwear (olbrich-knitwear.com), a 3-D seamless-knitwear company based in Montreal with a focus on clothing with a minimalist aesthetic that transitions across the seasons. Founder and designer Rebecca Lemire says that the 3-D printed model allows her to consider sustainability from all aspects of production including manufacturing, materials and shipping. “For example, traditional knitwear wastes approximately 35 per cent of yarn, because each section is cut from a larger piece then sewn together as a second step,” she says. “By contrast, 3-D knitwear is created in one seamless piece, meaning 100 per cent of the yarn goes directly into the garment.” Lemire adds that she’s able to produce clothing on demand and ship directly to the consumer from the factory thanks to the speed at which the printers work. “This not only leads to a massive reduction in inventory waste,” she says. “But it saves energy by shortening the supply chain.”

Business

A new online educational video series aims to offer an accessible entry point for students of all ages to learn about sustainability in fashion.Melanie/Handout

Green on screen

A new online educational video series aims to offer an accessible entry point for students of all ages to learn about sustainability in fashion. Fashion Impacts 101 (fashionimpacts101.com) was created by Canadian non-profit Fashion Takes Action and RCGD Global, an apparel and design-focused organization dedicated to raising awareness of environmental and social sustainability. The topics explored in the six videos include everything from waste and pollution to production considerations. By focusing on informing younger students, Fashion Takes Action founding executive director Kelly Drennan hopes to influence consumers over the long term. “Industry alone can’t be held responsible for fixing the mess we are in; we must adapt how much clothing we buy, what we buy, how we take care of it and what we do when we no longer want it,” she says. “Our main goal is for consumers to feel empowered with knowledge, drawing on our tools and resources to make more responsible, sustainable choices when it comes to their clothing.”

Obsession

1997 Fashion Big Bang examines notable collections from Comme des Garçons, Raf Simons and Martin Margiela (pictured here).Handout

Retro Nineties

In Paris, a new exhibition takes a close look at the lasting impact of the year 1997 on fashion design. From March 7 to July 16, hosted by the Palais Galliera (palaisgalliera.paris.fr), 1997 Fashion Big Bang positions the year as the launch point for new millennium style. It examines notable collections from Comme des Garçons, Raf Simons and Martin Margiela (pictured here), the launch of haute couture collections at Jean Paul Gaultier and Thierry Mugler, the arrival of Alexander McQueen at Givenchy and John Galliano at Christian Dior, and the emergence of Hedi Slimane, Stella McCartney, Nicolas Ghesquière and Olivier Theyskens, all against a backdrop of rapid globalization. Consisting of some 50 looks from the fashion museum’s collections along with loans from other museums, private collectors and fashion houses, the show also incorporates videos and archival material.

Investment buy

The Superkind Bio-Shield Face Oil treats a stressed out and weakened skin barrier with adaptogens, holy basil and reishi mushroom.Handout

Dynamic duo

This new set from Vermont-based green-beauty pioneer Tata Harper combines two of skincare’s most buzzed-about trends: at-home massage and skin-barrier protection. The Superkind Bio-Shield Face Oil treats a stressed out and weakened skin barrier with adaptogens, holy basil and reishi mushroom. The accompanying Crystal Gua Sha Spoon is a dual-ended tool made of jade that features a larger side to sculpt, lift, depuff and relieve tension, and a smaller side that can be applied to acupressure points and around the eyes.

Tata Harper Soothe & Sculpt Set, $230 through tataharperskincare.com.