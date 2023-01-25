Caroline Issa joined the British Fashion Council’s board of directors last November.Courtesy of Caroline Issa

As the fashion industry gears up for another month of shows in the four major hubs including London, starting Feb. 17, one face is poised to become even more familiar to those taking in the runway scene. Montreal native Caroline Issa moved to the British metropolis two decades ago and transitioned from a career in management consulting into a more creative realm. After joining the style and culture publication Tank Magazine in 2002, where she’s currently chief executive and fashion director, Issa oversaw the launch of the agency Tank Form in 2004; then along came the founding of technology-centric lifestyle platform Because Magazine in 2007.

Her continual ability to be ahead of the curve has led Issa to collaborate with the likes of shoe label LK Bennett, Nordstrom and beauty brand Kjaer Weis, as well as serve in a range of positions including as an external examiner for Central Saint Martin’s MA journalism and fashion communication courses. And having been a member of the British Fashion Council’s press committee in past years, it was no surprise to see Issa join the BFC’s board of directors last November.

“My mom was Chinese, my father is Lebanese-Iranian, and yet growing up in Canada, it’s such a beautiful melting pot that you don’t feel like you’re ticking the ‘other’ box,” says Issa, adding that she now considers herself British too. “That grounding gave me the sense that I could do anything I wanted.” We asked Issa what continues to excite and energize her, from art gallery visits and virtual reality to the TV series The English.

So tell me about your decompression routine.

Only in the last several years have I really understood work-life balance. I work all the time and travel so much, and now my weekends are quite precious. What’s therapeutic and meditative for me is going to museums, so I take advantage of London’s energy and art scene. Last week, for example, I went to the Serpentine Gallery to see Kamala Ibrahim Ishag’s show; she’s an octogenarian Sudanese painter. Then the next day I went to Goldsmiths, the university; it was showing the work of the late Italian designer Cinzia Ruggeri. When I’m really tapped out, seeing other people’s creativity really fills my tank back up.

What else do you do during your down time?

I’m learning Mandarin, which is great. I have a teacher every Saturday and then I do Duolingo every day. It works another part of my brain and it’s different to everything else that I do. I’m not a reality TV fan, so at night I’ll watch documentaries or ‘feed’ myself with creative endeavours that I respect. I recently watched The English. It’s a western – and I’m not a western fan – but it’s incredible. Emily Blunt is in it, and she also produced it. It’s this very violent western that has such romance to it; beautifully shot, beautifully acted and beautifully written.

How did your relationship with the British Fashion Council evolve to the point where now you’ve taken on this new role with them?

I’ve been living in London now for 20 years and I’ve been doing Tank for 20 years, so I’d like to think I’ve become a part of the fabric of the community. The talent based here has continually fuelled global brands, and headhunting from London is still a thing. So many of our creatives go on to either build their own incredible brands, and also work at some of the best houses internationally. I feel like I’ve done so many different things in this industry, and it’s an exciting time to kind of be able to see it from yet another angle.

There’s so much on the table in terms of technological advances, whether it’s textiles made from recycled plastics or AI-generated experiences. And then on the other hand is this huge focus on craft. Which do you lean into most?

I’m on both sides! Creating a print magazine, you have to be interested in craft and the haptic, the feel. We have paper nerds who are so into the weight and volume and gloss of a kind of paper. I completely believe in the physicality of things because I think it is the only thing that we’re searching for these days – that connection, touch and solidity. On the other hand, I’ve been working in the world of virtual reality for the last couple of years; we had to pivot a lot of our agency work to digital, and we’ve been pioneering some really interesting luxury experiences in VR. So, I spend a lot of time in a headset. And it is an incredibly exciting and different world.

There are also a lot of issues the fashion industry is contending with. Tell me about your activism, and how you navigate it.

I think all of us are working the hardest we’ve ever worked and there’s also so much bombardment of terrible news, whether it’s our planet as we know it – what’s it going to look like for the next generation? We really don’t have a lot of time to change that. We have incredible movements happening in some places, and we also have war in many regions around the world. How did humanity get to a place where it feels like we’re going backward rather than forward?

I stay optimistic in these in these challenging times through quiet action. I’m not a performative activist in the sense that I don’t put out slogans. I don’t wear my politics on social media. Instead, the way that I remain optimistic is by doing. If you’ve ever read Tank – it’s a highly critical, highly probing feature magazine that also happens to have gorgeous fashion. We’re very lucky as an independent publication that we get to support young designers who have zero money and are being ignored because they don’t pay for advertising. I’m very proud that we’ve consistently been a platform for voices that are not necessarily mainstreamed.

As a female entrepreneur and someone who ticks the ‘diversity’ box, the fact that I was working in a management consulting role and sitting in a room full of only male executives has made me think, okay, well, I’m just being and doing. That sense of quietly trying to action my beliefs rather than shouting them is the only way I know how.