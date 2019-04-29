Feminist, socialist, scientist and musician Ralph Spitzer was once jailed for his beliefs

Open this photo in gallery Ralph Spitzer. Handout

Ralph Spitzer: Father. Organ builder. Humanitarian. Optimist. Born Feb. 9, 1918, in Brooklyn, NY; died Oct. 17, 2018, in Victoria of natural causes; aged 100.

Ralph Spitzer was a true Renaissance man with a huge social conscience; his beliefs would land him in jail during the McCarthy era but they would also inspire his children.

My father met Therese Perles in high school in Brooklyn. She was a year older, and selling tickets to a school dance. Ralph said he would buy a ticket if she would save a dance for him. They married four years later but waited 13 years to have me, their first child, followed quickly by my brother, Matthew.

Ralph graduated Cornell University in 1938, and by the time he turned 23 had earned his PhD at the California Institute of Technology. He did postdoctoral research between 1941 and 1945 at Cal Tech and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute in Massachusetts. But Ralph would be fired from the university for his political views, a victim of the McCarthy era. In 1950, while lecturing through Europe, he was arrested by the CIA and held in solitary confinement before being sent to the United States. He was taken out the back door of a pharmacy while his wife stood outside waiting with their bicycles. When asked years later by his granddaughter what it was like in solitary confinement, he replied, “Not so bad. I remember the food as being quite good,” I understood then what an optimist my father was.

In 1953, my parents immigrated to Winnipeg with an infant daughter (my mother was pregnant with Matthew) so Ralph could study medicine at the University of Manitoba.

With MD in hand, Ralph moved to New Westminster, B.C., to begin his long career as a chemical pathologist at Royal Columbian Hospital, and a professor at the University of British Columbia School of Medicine. Ralph was a true pioneer – the first medical biochemist in B.C.

During a sabbatical, my family spent a year travelling. Our “schooling” was to keep a journal. One rainy day, my dad had us gender neutralize the English language. We spent the better part of a morning with a literary piece changing history to “herstory” and woman to “woperson.” And this was in the early sixties!

My father always had eclectic interests and hobbies – he built a pipe organ when he was 60, eventually acquiring enough pipes that the house had to be renovated to hold the organ. He was also a skier, a mountaineer and a Bonsai gardener. Stencilled at the base of his massive pipe organ is a phrase that captured Ralph’s perspective on life: Ars longa vita brevis (Art is long, life is short).

My brother’s mental illness was the one sadness in my parents’ lives; despite their efforts, they could not help him and he died at the age of 34.

Therese died in 1999, after 64 years together. Ralph met Hisako, the second love of his life, when he was 80. They thought they would have five good years together, but it turned out to be 20. They travelled extensively, visiting Europe, Turkey, China, Japan, South East Asia, India, South America and Antarctica. Hisako cared for him to the end.

Ralph is well characterized by his granddaughter Kali: “He was a feminist, socialist, scientist, musician and eclectic reader, a teacher and a mentor to more people than we know.”

Eloise Spitzer is Ralph’s daughter.

