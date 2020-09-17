Fitzie Crowe’s table was as busy as a diner, and her grandkids were her favourite guests

Open this photo in gallery Nora Catherine (Fitzie) Crowe. Courtesy of family

Nora Catherine (Fitzie) Crowe: Confidante. Bridge player. Matriarch. Friend. Born Sept. 13, 1923, in Pembroke, Ont.; died April 4, 2020, in Kingston, of complications related to an infection; aged 96.

No one ever called Nora by her given name. To her family she was Noreen. To her husband and friends she was Fitzie. Her kids called her Mom. Soldiers deferred to her as Mrs. Crowe. Brave souls referred to “she who must be obeyed.” But her favourite people called her Grannie.

She was the oldest daughter of eight children born to Tess and Joe Fitzpatrick. Family and a strong Catholic faith formed her foundation as she grew up in a tiny house filled with fierce love and loyalty.

Story continues below advertisement

While working as a stenographer at CFB Petawawa in Northern Ontario, Fitzie met Denny Crowe on a blind date. Their partnership became inspirational. Denny was an artillery officer and Fitzie enhanced his career by being a talented host of dinner parties and a masterful diplomat in her own right. Former officers under Denny’s command describe Mrs. Crowe as one who took them under her wing without airs or attention to rank.

While attentive to military decorum, Fitzie knew when to exert her own will for a good cause. She once told a young army bride, who’d asked her how to press her husband’s dress uniform, “Just iron it with a sharp crease along the side seam and he will never ask you to press his uniform again!”

During 70 loving years together, Fitzie and Denny travelled around the world with their four children in tow and gathered friends along the way. The kitchen table was as busy as a diner: stories kept secret, wine glasses kept full and guests (surprise or otherwise) always welcomed. If they stayed for dinner, another potato was thrown in the pot and the kids were told to employ FHB (Family Hold Back). Fitzie’s generosity was of a quiet kind and she financially and emotionally supported family members when times were tough, expecting nothing in return.

Fitzie’s rules guided the household: no ripped jeans, no pop cans or ketchup bottles on the table, no hats inside the house, never wear white shoes before Victoria Day or after Labour Day, socks must match pants. Rule-breakers were looked upon with sympathy by those in the know.

Fitzie had a classic sense of style, which she employed until she died. Many envied her fashion sense and longed for her scarves.

Fitzie’s favourite role was as Grannie, commencing in 1978 when the first of six grandchildren was born. Coincidentally, a pool was installed in their backyard the same year. She became a defacto lifeguard, a job which extended well beyond the pool. Grannie played goal in basement mini-stick hockey games, prepared favourite dishes, gave away homemade jam and listened intently to any and all stories with support and amazement. Once her grandchildren left Kingston, weekly telephone check-ins were normal. She celebrated graduations, weddings and birthdays with illegible cards obtained en masse from the Dollar Store. All major holiday traditions took place in their home. When grandchildren grew, their spouses also received a Grannie who never judged and always loved. Hours before Fitzie died, she called her grandchildren one last time, her words of wisdom succinctly illustrating what she had achieved: “Have a good life.”

By any name, she certainly did.

Story continues below advertisement

Trish Crowe is Fitzie’s daughter, Nathan Crowe is one of her grandchildren.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go to tgam.ca/livesguide