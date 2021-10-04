Food was Anne Hansell’s love language, her home was full of Ukrainian favourites

Open this photo in gallery Anne Hansell. Courtesy of family

Anne Hansell: Farmgirl hero. Mother. Baker. Mama bear. Born May 8, 1923, in Hubbard, Sask.; died May 18, 2021, in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., of a stroke; aged 98.

It was clear that Anne was going to be born during spring planting. Her father, John Borisko, told his wife, Katie, to hang a white towel in the window if she needed him. Before long, John was scurrying off for the midwife. Anne was the second-born of a family of strong Ukrainian stock that would eventually number eight children.

As the eldest daughter, Anne was dutiful in helping her mother take care of the babies, keep house and cook. Thank yous were never offered for hard work – everyone was working hard. Years later, Katie could still not express her feelings so showed her appreciation through sharing stories with Anne’s children. When Anne’s little brother Johnny had rheumatic fever, he needed hot compresses all night long. Often, Katie would wake to make the compress but find Anne already tending to her brother so that her exhausted mother might get a little more rest.

Family finances were tight and so after a day at school, Anne helped her father scrub the floors of the two-room schoolhouse to earn some badly needed money. Anne would become the best student to stand on those floors she scrubbed, as she was the only one in her class and the first in her family to graduate high school. Her parents did not have the money to pay for the exams but, as Anne told the story with overwhelming emotion 75 years later, her grandfather reached for his wallet before she even got the question out.

After the Second World War, the opportunity of Toronto called and Anne worked as a bookkeeper with an impressive memory for numbers. She enjoyed YMCA dances at Casa Loma where she met Len Hansell, a kind and ambitious young man with an even more hardscrabble background. He was saving every penny working in construction to afford university. Len was absolutely smitten and on March 1, 1952, the two were married.

Already understanding the hard work of raising babies, Anne scandalously waited until she was almost 33 before she had her first child, Ron. Three more children – Carol, Brian and Alan – followed in the next six years.

Anne made sure her home was full of baking, pickles, preserves and wonderful Ukrainian food. This was the language Anne used to let those she loved know that they were special.

Her family might tease her about her poor memory but Anne was quick to deflect these little jabs. If she had misplaced something she would say that she just “put it away somewhere.”

As the children grew up, the couple travelled throughout North America and to four other continents indulging their shared passion for learning and trying new foods.

Len died in 1998. Beyond her sadness, Anne blossomed in areas that she had never tried before. Len spent a great deal of time considering all the options when it came to home repairs. Anne simply took care of whatever needed to be done.

In the past few years Anne was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, though it was mercifully slow-acting. The first memories that she lost were of any grudges or negative judgements toward others. Her interactions were now motivated by a simple desire to enjoy each person’s company. For someone who was always a good person, she was now a pure delight.

A stroke robbed Anne of speech but she would not be constrained by her inability to talk. During a phone call with Alan and her grandson, Sam, only hours before she died, Anne greeted them with a sound not unlike the cry of a mama bear upon finding her lost cubs. She was roaring out her boundless love one last time with the immense strength that she had shown time and again throughout her life.

It was the most beautiful sound.

Alan Hansell is Anne’s youngest son.

